‘Best of the best’ in health, safety and environmental management awarded prestigious Swords and Globes of Honour for 2022 – British Safety Council

Over a hundred organisations around the world which demonstrated they are the ‘best of the best’ in the past year have been awarded prestigious Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour Awards by British Safety Council at an event held in London on Friday (9 December).

This year’s winning organisations come from a broad range of industry sectors in the UK, India, the Middle East and Europe, including construction, energy generation, manufacturing, hospitality, facilities management, housing, retail and transport.

The 96 Sword of Honour and 11 Globe of Honour winners demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel their proven track record of excellence in managing risks to workers’ health and safety and/or to the environment from the organisations’ activities.

Delivering the keynote address at this year’s event, Pete Sollitt, Health, Safety and Security Director at HS2, said: “British Safety Council and I share a belief in seeking out, celebrating, and sharing best practice. Innovating and learning are vital to drive up standards, which will ultimately keep people safe. And that’s why we’re all here – because you’re the best at what you do and what you do is keep people safe.

“It’s what motivates me every day; looking after the health, safety, and wellbeing of those working on HS2 and those impacted by HS2 is an obligation. It’s a privilege to be in a room of like-minded people, so congratulations for everything you’re doing to make the work we do healthier and safer.”

British Safety Council’s senior leadership also addressed the event. Mike Robinson, chief executive of the British Safety Council, said: “I congratulate all Sword and Globe of Honour award winners on their achievements and applaud them for keeping their workplace safe and healthy and contributing to safeguarding the environment.

All the winning organisations share a commitment and resolve to achieve the uppermost standards, and we thank them for contributing to achieving our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.”

Peter McGettrick, chairman of the British Safety Council, said:

“On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate all the award winners on achieving the highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes real dedication and absolute professionalism. We are proud to support you in your achievements and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”

British Safety Council pays particular tribute to six organisations that won both the Sword of Honour and the Globe of Honour. They are:

• BAE Systems Naval Ships

• DEWA Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• DHAM Bluewaters (Retail Destination) and Shorooq (Residential Community)

• Milaha Container Shipping

• Milaha Gas & Petrochem

• Milaha Shipping Agencies

• Milaha Corporate Services

• TECOM Group Dubai Studio City

• Unipart Logistics

The full lists of winners can be viewed here.