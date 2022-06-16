Swyft Home and Panther Logistics boxing clever to provide ultimate delivery solution

Sofa in a box specialist Swyft Home has once again teamed up with two-person delivery service provider Panther Logistics to provide the ultimate delivery solution for its ever-growing customer base.

Describing themselves as the ‘Future of Furniture’, the innovative sofa manufacturers and designers took the market by storm with their unique product offering selling both direct to consumer and more recently through John Lewis and other online retailers.

Launching in 2019 with just one model – Swyft’s product portfolio has just increased to six in line with continuing demand with further products in the pipeline.

Operating a vertically integrated business, Panther is Swyft’s sole delivery partner collecting daily from Swyft’s warehouse in Luton at 7 p.m. for next day delivery with an order cut off time of 4 p.m.

Swyft customers benefit from a range of Panther’s services including next and nominated day delivery, and full track and trace from point of order through to delivery. Panther will also deliver to the customer’s room of choice and ensure that all packaging is removed and taken away to ensure a seamless delivery experience. Weekend delivery is also available.

With a strong reputation as the UK’s leading force in two-person delivery, Panther is well placed to accommodate the needs of Swyft Home and its customers as the sofa manufacturer’s market presence continues to grow.

Embodying both innovation and craftsmanship, Swyft Home delivers a seamless product offering to its customers which not only provides total comfort but is also able meet the direct needs of the modern-day consumer with the minimum of fuss.

Indeed, it was this desire to meet the needs of the consumer which triggered the launch of Swyft. To co-founder Keiran Hewkin the purchase journey and experience of ordering high ticket upholstery, often resulting in a 12 week wait at best before delivery was just not satisfactory.

In his view everyone should be able to buy something beautiful and receive it straight away.

Swyft’s unique box concept followed, as the most efficient and value for money method of getting the items to the consumer.

Swyft’s Sofa in a Box not only features the highest quality upholstery and components, it can also be delivered to a customer’s door through the tightest of entries with the added benefit of it being able to be assembled within minutes with no tools.

Sharing a number of synergies, Panther too seeks to provide a ‘fuss free’ best-in-class service offering enabling customers to experience the ultimate final mile delivery experience.

Samuel Scott, Panther’s Head of Sales & Marketing commented: “Through Swyft Home’s ability to provide a unique solution the company has grown exponentially developing a strong brand presence within the home furnishings marketplace. It is a tremendous success story and we are delighted to be supporting them as they continue their upward trajectory.”

Keiran Hewkin added: “The home furnishings market is fiercely competitive with quality and service being an absolute must. Our choice of delivery partner is vital as the last-mile service is an extension of our own business in many ways.

“Panther’s customer-centric approach sets the company aside from the competition and is one which resonates with our own aim of ensuring customer satisfaction. By using Panther, we are confident that we can provide our customers with a level of service and flexibility synonymous with our own further reinforcing our own reputation in the marketplace for delivering a quality product which surpasses all others. “

