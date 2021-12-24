SYNETIQ’s focus on sustainability delivers Green Business of the Year award

Leaving no stone unturned as it works to reduce the environmental impact of the automotive sector, SYNETIQ has invested heavily over the last two years. From helping clients minimise their carbon footprint, through the supply of green parts, and even surpasses EU legislative targets for the recycling of vehicles, it has continually innovated. It’s also trained its workforce, and supported other businesses in the sector, through the delivery of Carbon Literacy training.

“This is an outstanding close to a pivotal year for us,” said Tom Rumboll, CEO at SYNETIQ. “The hard work of the entire company allows us to be fully prepared for the future. We are very proud of the progress all of teams at SYNETIQ are making to drive our sustainability agenda forward – this award is the icing on the cake that recognises what we have achieved so far.”

As a pioneer, SYNETIQ has continued to instigate several key initiatives over the last 12 months, including the launch of ‘Our Road to Tomorrow’ – its mission to be the most trusted and sustainable business in its sector, and a credit to the region.

Headquartered in Doncaster, but with a national presence, SYNETIQ is committed to its role as a leading across the UK. It continues to work with its existing clients and partners and attracting new business and opportunities.

Recognising the truly outstanding businesses in the area, the Doncaster Business Awards are the largest of their kind in the region and are hosted by Doncaster Chamber. In addition to receiving an award, SYNETIQ was a supporter of the event and sponsor of the Success through Innovation and Diversification category at the Doncaster Business Awards.

More about SYNETIQ

SYNETIQ is the largest integrated salvage, dismantling and vehicle recycling company, formed to become the most innovative and trusted business in the industry.

An integrated, data driven and innovative business, business, SYNETIQ has led the way in raising industry standards and continually innovates ways of working, to deliver great value, ensure complete compliance and a positive experience.

SYNETIQ is proud to have major household names in its portfolio, including insurers, accident management companies, fleets, police forces, logistics companies, vehicle repair Bodyshops, and remanufacturers.

With cutting edge data and software solutions, multiple sites, a specialist vehicle recovery fleet and over 480 dedicated UK-based employees, customers and clients trust SYNETIQ to create bespoke solutions to deliver the maximum financial returns for their business. Its primary goal is to understand client and customer needs, delivering the right solution, first time.

https://www.synetiq.co.uk