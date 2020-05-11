Systems Sunlight appoints Lampros Bisalas as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Systems Sunlight SA (www.systems-sunlight.com), a world-leading provider of industrial and advanced energy storage solutions and part of the Olympia Group (www.groupolympia.com), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lampros Bisalas as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective 29th April 2020.

The announcement follows a unanimous resolution of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee to appoint an internal candidate as the best option, following a comprehensive market search.

Bisalas joined Sunlight from PwC as Financial Controller for international subsidiaries before advancing to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) during his 12-year tenure with the company. He has been in the role of CCO for the last three years during which time Bisalas has been integral to the growth of commercial sales and the development of industrial lithium products which has led to the launch of Sunlight’s first revolutionary series of “smart” lithium batteries: Li.ON FORCE.

“Sunlight’s biggest asset is its own team and Lampros is a great example of our commitment to restlessly develop our people. I am confident that Lampros’ strong drive and customer focus will enable Sunlight to exceed its ambitious goals,” said Robby Bourlas, CEO of Olympia Group, who was acting CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sunlight, a position he will retain following this appointment.

Commenting on his appointment, Lampros Bisalas said, “Being asked to step up to CEO is always a career milestone and an honour, but to be trusted to do so in the middle of a global crisis points to Sunlight’s inherent optimism for the future and our determination not to lose momentum. Sunlight is also fortunate to be able to maintain operations, which is a timely reminder that many of our customers still need the energy we provide to continue vital services in industry and commerce.”

Following the appointment, Lampros will retain his former responsibilities as Managing Director of Sunlight’s European Battery Assembly in Verona, Italy. He has a BS in Business Administration from Panteion University in Athens and has graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, the Leadership Development and Strategic Pricing programs at IMD Business School and Wharton Business School respectively.

With more than 30 years of experience in the market Sunlight is ranked among the world’s top manufacturers of industrial and advanced technology batteries. The global energy storage industry is undergoing a transformation as lithium technology enables systems with significantly increased efficiency, high performance under severe conditions, faster charging, smaller size, longer life, lower operating costs and stronger eco-credentials. Sunlight, consistent in its strategy to develop specialized innovation across the battery value chain, has been investing over the past decade in research and development around the safest and most advanced lithium applications.