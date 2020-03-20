GLAD about lifting – spread the word

Take part in GLOBAL LIFTING AWARENESS DAY – #GLAD2020 – on 9 July 2020.

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is proud to be involved in GLOBAL LIFTING AWARENESS DAY on 9 July 2020. LEEA invites its members to take to social media and spread the word about raising standards throughout the global lifting industry and to end user markets, using the #GLAD2020 hashtag.

“GLAD on 9 July will be a very important day for the global Lifting Industry,” says LEEA CEO Ross Moloney. “All too often our industry is hidden, ignored or unrecognised by end users and certainly by some of the supply chains that we serve. Global Lifting Awareness Day is about getting the whole industry and the associated supply chains to recognise the importance of high standards in lifting, the significance of quality and how to ensure lifting best practice.

“It has been great working with industry media representatives Guy Harris of LHI magazine and Mark Bridger of Bridger Howes to bring this to life, after coming together to discuss how to raise awareness of our sector and of high standards.”

Mark Bridger of Bridger Howes said: “We invite everybody to join in with #GLAD2020 on 9 July 2020. This is all about bringing the industry together to tell the world about high standards and the things in lifting they are GLAD about – such as innovation, standards, collaboration, technological change or even something lifting related you’ve seen that has amused you.”

Guy Harris, Publisher of LHI magazine said: “We encourage readers, associations and sector stakeholders to generate awareness of lifting standards, best practice and lifting’s vital role in end user supply chains by taking to social media on 9 July 2020. We want to see your messages, with the #GLAD2020 hashtag, driving home the vital role lifting plays in so many supply chains and that best practice is critical to avoid risk of injury.”

Ross Moloney concluded: “GLAD on 9 July 2020 will be a big day for our industry and LEEA members are going to be an important part it. So make sure it’s in your diary and let’s raise global awareness of high quality lifting practice – not forgetting to add #GLAD2020 to it.”

www.leeaint.com