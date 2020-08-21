Talent in Logistics Awards 2020 Finalists announced

The finalists for this year’s Talent in Logistics Awards have been announced. Winners will be revealed at the annual awards event, which will take place online on the evening of 1st October 2020.

“We are absolutely thrilled that despite this year’s challenges, logistics organisations have taken the time to submit really inspiring, high quality award entries,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director for Talent in Logistics. “Everyone has played an important part in keeping operations moving in recent months, so we’re excited that we’ll have chance to recognise the exceptional people at every level on the awards night.”

Finalists are from large and small organisations in the logistics sector, including well-known names such as Next, Boots, Hermes, Wincanton, Clipper Logistics, and Kuehne + Nagel.

They have been selected by a panel of judges including Ian Gainford, Assistant Chief Driving Examiner for DVSA, Gwen Carter Powell, International Manager for Investors in People, Kate Cooper, Head of Research, Policy & Standards for Institute of Leadership and Management, Michael Bourlakis, Head of Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management for Cranfield School of Management, Edward Sweeney, Professor of Logistics & Systems for Aston University, Ian Nichol, Head of Logistics for Career Ready, and Shane Brennan, Chief Executive Officer for The Cold Chain Federation.

See the full list of shortlisted finalists here: https://www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/awards/2020-finalists/

“We want everyone across the sector to have chance to join in our celebrations this year,” says Ruth. “So, to ensure the event is as accessible as possible, we have made registration for the live streamed online event completely free.”

Winners for all categories will be announced only on the awards evening. Register to attend the online awards: https://www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/awards/attend/

The shortlisted finalists for the Talent in Logistics Awards 2020 are:

Best Place to Work

• Clipper Logistics

• Diamond Logistics Limited

• GEFCO UK

• Ligentia

• PD Ports

• Wincanton (Northampton)

Collaboration in People Development

• BIFA

• Clipper Logistics

• Hermes UK

• PD Ports

• Pertemps Driver Training

Health Safety and Wellbeing

• Clipper Logistics

• PD Ports

Industry Ambassador

• Gary Tucker – Network Training Partnership Ltd

• Jennifer Swain

• Samantha Leleu – Pertemps Driver Training

Innovation in Recruitment

• Business on the Move

• DHL in partnership with Cappfinity

• Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd

Innovative Training Programme

• Clipper Logistics

• Pertemps Driver Training

• RTITB and MA-system

Inspirational Leader

• Kate Lester – Diamond Logistics

• Kimberley McIntosh – Royal Mail

• Nathan Humphreys – Wincanton

Instructor of the Year

• Darrell Stagg – Kuehne + Nagel Drinks Logistics

• John David Bradley – Next

• Matt Brooks – Rock City Stage Crew

• Paul Lumb – Wincanton

• Petrus Moldoveanu – Boots UK

• Ryan Small – Small Training Solutions

• Steven Sadler – Kent Forklift Training

Rising Star of the Year

• Anthony Marriott – Wincanton

• Matthew Hand – JK Transport

• Rachel Thornton – GIST Ltd

• Sadie Booth – Pertemps Driver Training

• Sarah Louise Thornton – Arla Foods

• Varsha-Ghetia – Wincanton

Training Provider of the Year

• Fleet Source Ltd

• JM Trucking Ltd

• Network Training Partnership Ltd

• Pegasus Lift Truck Training Ltd

• Qube Learning

• Small Training Solutions

Training Team of the Year

• Abbey Logistics Group

• Network Training Partnership Ltd

• Pegasus Lift Truck Training Ltd

For further details or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact info@talentinlogistics.co.uk or call +44 (0)1952 520216.