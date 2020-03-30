Talent in Logistics launches free jobs board during Covid-19

To assist logistics operations during Covid-19, Talent in Logistics has launched a jobs board in partnership with Smart recruit online, the award-winning talent attraction platform, to help promote current recruitment opportunities.

“Dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19 is a big enough challenge for the logistics sector. There is high demand on the supply chain, with the need to keep shops, hospitals and fuel stations stocked,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director at Talent in Logistics. “In these unusual times, we understand that extra resource and staff are needed to fulfil operational and delivery requirements.”

The jobs board, which launched on 27th March, is free, simple to set up and easy to navigate for employers, recruitment agencies and those in the search for current employment opportunities.

“Mark Stephens, CEO at Smart recruit online says: “SRO are pleased to be working in partnership with Talent in Logistics, to help their members and the logistics business community address the real-life challenges associated with the recruitment and retention of staff. We aim to provide a range of highly advanced, free and low-cost solutions that can deliver tangible benefits, such as improvements to efficiency and effectiveness, as well as significantly driving down recruitment costs.”

To start posting current vacancies or search for current roles, visit www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/jobs/.