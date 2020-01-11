Talent in Logistics reveals line-up for Develop Conference

Talent in Logistics has released the agenda for its Develop Conference this month which is designed to support instructors, trainers, professional training providers and internal training teams who are responsible for developing people in logistics and transport operations.

The conference takes place at Hotel Football in Manchester on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 and is set to fill a void by providing an outlet to collaborate, share expertise and work together to solve training challenges.

Kicking off the conference, delegates will hear from Sally Gilson, Freight Transport Association (FTA) Head of Skills Campaigning, as she explores, the recently launched FTA Skills Shortage Report. There will be a Vocational Training Update delivered by Ian Gainford, Assistant Chief Driving Examiner – Policy Manager at the DVSA and Driver CPC Training developments will be delivered by Elizabeth Heaton, National Standards and Accreditation Service Manager at the DVSA.

This will be followed by a session by Stuart McDonagh, Internal Quality Assurance at Merlin Supply Chain Solutions that will look into apprenticeships, titled ‘Apprenticeships: What Does Good Look Like?’.

For those interested in how automation and training technologies will affect training going forward, there will be a panel discussion that looks specifically at ‘Automation & Technology: What Training Will Instructors Be Delivering In The Future?’.

Delegates will also get practical advice from Andy Coram, Head of Risk Management & Head of Change Office at Home Office, in a topical session which focuses on ‘Preventing Clandestine Entrants & Human Trafficking’.

David Goss, Technical Manager from British Industrial Truck Association (BITA), along with Adam Smith, Chairman of the Accrediting Bodies Association (ABA) will be hosting a session to inform attendees about a number of key updates, titled ‘Industrial Trucks: Training Standards & Safety Update’.

“The logistics sector comes with specific challenges, and we often hear from training managers that generic talent events and publications miss the mark,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director of Talent in Logistics. “The Talent in Logistics Develop Conference helps fill this gap, giving organisations the tools with which to address the skills, training and career progression of their staff, and helping them develop the future logistics talent that is crucial to our sector’s success.”

Concluding the day, delegates will become part of the jury in a mock court hearing. Looking at a ‘Workplace Transport Accident’, Woodfines Solicitors will provide a sobering insight into the aftermath of accidents within the workplace.

“Speakers will be providing expert insight and actionable guidance, as well as being valuable CPD for instructors and trainers themselves,” says Ruth Edwards of Talent in Logistics.

All delegates that attend the Talent in Logistics Develop Conference will gain 4 hours CPD from The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT UK) for attending.

See the full agenda for the day on the Talent in Logistics website at www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/conferences/develop-conference/ .

Tickets for the Develop Conference are a great way to invest in your training teams at just £75+VAT. To register for the conference visit www.talentinlogistics.co.uk, contact talentinlogistics@captib.co.uk or call 01952 520216.