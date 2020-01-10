Talented young apprentices to be recognised at Hire Industry Awards

Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) are urging members to get their nominations in for the prestigious 2020 Hire Awards of Excellence, with the winners to be announced in the luxurious surroundings of London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday 4th April.

The much-anticipated event celebrates the amazing achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industry. Crucial recognition is also given to outstanding individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd and achieved and set some of the highest standards in the industry.

A celebrity host for the gala evening is still to be announced but will follow in the footsteps of Strictly Come Dancing star, Anton Du Beke, who delivered top-notch entertainment at the 2019 showpiece, enjoyed by guests, sponsors and winners alike.

New for 2020 will be an award shining a torch on budding talent, the Young Apprentice of the Year, while the other 13 hotly contested categories up for grabs are: Website; New Media: Catalogue; Sustainability and CSR Initiative; Hire Industry Product; Hire Industry Supplier; SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company (up to £10m turnover); SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company (over £10m turnover); SafeHire Event Hire Company; Apprentice; Workshop Manager; Hire Manager and Hire Achiever.

Graham Arundell, Chief Executive Officer of HAE EHA, said: “The Hire Awards of Excellence acknowledges the successes of hirers and suppliers, along with the incredible individuals who set the standard in the UK industry. Without doubt these Awards are the most sought-after accolade within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire sectors.”

Finalists in the different categories, all to be announced in February, will be independently judged against stringent criteria, with the awards providing an excellent way of acknowledging and showcasing some of the very best practices that the hire industry can offer. The deadline for entries is Friday 17th January 2020.

Tickets are selling fast but sponsorship packages and tables remain. If you would like to book tickets or find out more about the sponsorship packages available please go to http://awards.hae.org.uk/ or contact the Awards Team on 44 (0)121 380 4605 or email awards@hae.org.uk