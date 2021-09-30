Taylor & Braithwaite’s 1000th Hyundai machine sale results in £10K charity donation

Waitings Ltd, an industry leading civil engineering company located in Penrith, have been working with Cumbrian based machinery dealer, Taylor and Braithwaite Ltd for over 30 years, initially purchasing agricultural machinery and working on agricultural projects together.

In 2010 T&B started the transition from selling agricultural machinery to construction plant, it was then the company took on the dealership for Hyundai Construction equipment and the very first of the -7A machines were making their way to the heart of the Lake District from the Hyundai factory in South Korea.

It was Waitings that bought the first ever Hyundai machine sold by T&B back in March 2010 which was a R170W-7A wheeled excavator.

To date the company has purchased in excess of 40 Hyundai machines, ranging from mini excavators through to 50 tonne machines, also wheeled loaders. Waiting’s have invested towards £4M in the Hyundai brand since 2010.

The very latest machine bought by Waitings is a HX220AL, a 22 tonne crawler excavator which is adorned with a bespoke black and pink livery, in support of various cancer charities. This new machine also represents a milestone for T&B as it is the 1000th Hyundai that Taylor and Braithwaite have sold since it began trading with the Hyundai brand.

To celebrate this milestone Waitings and Taylor and Braithwaite will be donating a total of £10,000.00 to charities.

Waitings Ltd, Director of Operations, Adrian Ash has been with the company for 32 years he explains the significance behind the striking black and pink livery on the new HX220AL machine and also about his longstanding relationship with Taylor & Braithwaite.

Adrian said, “As a business we work very closely with our chosen charities, and we do a tremendous amount of work with these aid organisations. Various charities are close to our hearts, but particularly cancer related charities, as in 2016 my fellow director, Victoria Waiting, died from a brain tumour aged just 44, this was very hard hitting for us all at Waitings as Victoria was a fantastic person and is sorely missed, the business today is steered by Victoria’s brother, Robert Waiting and myself.

There is a thread of pink running through our company and we have one excavator in particular that is entirely pink, which represents the charity work we do. The work is so well received, and we are glad we are able to help. I would estimate that we have donated in excess of £100k to various charities to date.”

Adrian added, “Waitings and Taylor and Braithwaite will donate £2,500 each to Brain Tumour Research and the Eden Valley Hospice respectively.

Ian Burton, Sales Director, Taylor and Braithwaite commented on the milestone and the charity element to the sale, he said “With selling our 1000th machine we are delighted to contribute to local charities and team up with Waitings. We have had the support of the local community and many local businesses, therefore it’s good to be in a position to give something back.”

Adrian went on to talk about the affiliation with T&B, he said “The relationship works really well on a business level because there’s loyalty and transparency which is very important.

Ian added, “Waitings were the first local blue-chip company to support buying the Hyundai brand back in 2010 and 11-years later Waitings remain loyal to both T&B and continues to invest in Hyundai. They have bought a varied cross section of machines from across the range, and I believe we have helped each other grow. Waitings is a well-respected company and with them investing in us at the beginning – it gave other businesses the confidence to buy machines from us and we got traction within the construction sector.

Adrian added, “T&B are fantastic – from a customer service and after sales service perspective the back-up is second to none. I really could not fault the service they offer.

Also, the Hyundai machines have improved dramatically over the years – they have always been a good machine, but they have evolved and are certainly more aesthetically pleasing to the eye!

The driving of the machine has also progressed with an outstanding level of driver comfort. The brand has elevated itself to compete with the top brands on the market – their reliability, and from a user perspective the Hyundai’s are every bit as good.”

