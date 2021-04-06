TCS&D 2021: A secure return for the UK’s only dedicated event for the cold chain

The Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution (TCS&D) Exhibition, Conference and Awards will return to the East of England Arena in Peterborough on the 7th & 8th September.

Unlike some events, TCS&D 2021 will be keeping it small and keeping it safe for exhibitors and visitors. Despite the end of restricted attendance numbers for indoor events being scheduled for late June, TCS&D 2021 will still be capping visitor numbers at 1,000 in September.

The bi-annual TCS&D show will incorporate the ‘Cold Chain Hub’ conference – the programme for which is being devised by the Cold Chain Federation – making the event a fantastic opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and trends in the industry. “After a challenging 12 months for our sector and as we return to a more normal life,” explained Martyn Cogan, Exhibition Director, “we want TCS&D to deliver a host of tangible benefits to give our visitors a great couple of days. TCS&D will provide an unrivalled opportunity for anyone involved in the temperature controlled supply chain sector to learn and network.”

Peace of mind

Although TCS&D (@TCSDShow) will take place after Covid-19 restrictions are scheduled to be lifted, the event will incorporate a number of measures to ensure a Covid-secure environment, including thermal camera checks on arrival, numerous sanitiser stations and wider aisles. “There is plenty of space to spread out at the East of England Arena,” said Martyn Cogan, “and we’ll also be locating more exhibits than ever in the new TCS&D Outdoor Marketplace.”

Ride & Drive returns

The Ride & Drive Experience track in the outside display area will make a welcome return. “This proved hugely popular at the last exhibition,” commented Martyn Cogan, “as it gives visitors the best possible opportunity to experience vehicle handling and performance. We are anticipating a wide range of vehicles on display in the outdoor area, including more electric vehicles than ever before.”

Electric vehicle exclusive

The latest exhibitor to sign up to the show, NRG Fleet Services, will be exclusively showcasing the Electra 19t Refrigerated Electric Vehicle at TCS&D 2021. “This is a real coup for the show,” commented Martyn Cogan, “and is certain to attract a great deal of interest.”

Diverse range of exhibits

The TCS&D show features products and services from right across the cold chain. Exhibitors already signed up for TCS&D 2021 include refrigerated vehicle suppliers Gray & Adams, MAR Cooling Solutions and ABC Trailers Solutions (available for all Schmitz Cargobull requirements); transport refrigeration manufacturers Carrier Transicold and Hubbard Products; cold chain electric vehicle supplier NRG Fleet Services; transport refrigeration service provider Longhurst Refrigeration; diesel-free transport cooling & energy manufacturer Hultsteins; rental & contract hire specialists Prohire and VMS Fleet Management; portable cold storage supplier Seven Refrigeration; supplier of new and used refrigerated vehicles Stockport Truck Centre; commercial vehicle repairers Yaxley Coachworks; protective clothing supplier Goldfreeze; insulated products supplier Polar Thermal Packaging; refrigeration and cooling specialist Star Refrigeration; cold store construction specialist ISD Solutions; automated racking solutions supplier SSI Schaefer; fire protection specialist Wagner Group; software provider Procuro Euro; and logistics recruitment agency Unity Resourcing Solutions.

Companies interested in exhibiting their solutions to a targeted audience of up to 1,000 visitors should contact Martyn Cogan on 07545 378793.

Powerful marketing

With a number of media partners including its own magazines Frozen & Chilled Foods and TCS&D, the TCS&D Show will have a huge publicity push. TCS&D’s marketing is not just about the two days at the exhibition but encompasses all the pre-show and post-show opportunities to ensure high-quality visitors and a great return on investment for exhibitors.

In addition to printed and online publicity, there will also be promotion via LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. TCS&D is again partnering with The Press Rooms news platform, which will be actively distributing exhibitor news via its extensive social media network, as well as once again providing exhibitors with their own unique video to use on their social media channels.

The cold chain industry awards

The annual TCS&D Awards (@TCSDAwards) will take place at the end of the first day of the exhibition on Tuesday 7th September. The awards will once again recognise and reward excellence in the cold chain in a variety of categories. “As the 2020 awards had to become a virtual event,” explained Martyn Cogan, “it will be wonderful for professionals in the industry to celebrate and network together again with their peers, albeit with extra safety measures as necessary.” The registration form for free entry in a range of award categories will be available at www.tcsdawards.com from 1st April.

For more details on the #TCSD21 Exhibition & Conference, visit www.tcsdshow.com.