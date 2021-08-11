TCS&D joins ITT Hub to launch the Cold Chain Hub for 2022

Following the resounding success of the first edition of ITT Hub, industry-leading organiser Farnborough International is announcing growth plans for 2022. With the addition of cold chain, storage, and distribution, set to become an integral sector within the technology in commercial road transport event, the new plans will see the event grow by 20% and attract an additional 2,000 attendees and 50 expert exhibitors.

Taking place at the world-class Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, ITT Hub will utilise an additional 4000 sqm of indoor exhibition space, which will be developed as the Cold Chain Hub. The newly branded area will be run by the TCS&D (Temperature Controlled Storage and Distribution) Event and will accommodate over 50 established companies in this high value sector of the market.

Through the development of this collaboration, ITT Hub’s expanded positioning within the industry will target additional buyers from the frozen food and pharmaceutical sectors, together with storage and distribution buyers. Leading magazine TCS&D will be the key media title supporting the Cold Chain Hub, with Martyn Cogan Director, TCS&D managing the stand sales and commercial activities with the ITT Hub team.

To continue building its portfolio of internationally renowned transportation, aerospace and aviation events, Farnborough International acquired ITT Hub in June 2021 from Binswood Media with the aim to establish the event as the premier platform to spearhead the future of transport and revolutionise the commercial vehicle market. The exhibition will continue to connect businesses from across Europe as the industry transitions to net zero emissions and strives to reach maximum efficiency.

Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International said: “The entire distribution sector for trailers and cold chain is a hugely significant part of the transport piece. Refrigerated products and technology are advancing at pace, as part of the drive towards decarbonisation of transport. At Farnborough International, we have the space, the team, the expertise and above all, the commitment to bringing the entire commercial road-based transport sector to ITT Hub.

“The inaugural ITT Hub was a fantastic success and this innovative partnership between ITT Hub and TCS&D is just the first step in our strategy to make it the number one event in the UK for this sector. Given the level of interest in exhibitor re-bookings for next year, we know that the market will see this as a very positive move, as we support the industry to create a fantastic showcase to be proud of.”

Martyn Cogan, Director of TCS&D, said “I am so excited about this opportunity. As an established family business, we have a long history in this market, and we look forward to hosting our companies, supporters and industry colleagues at this world-class venue. We will be able to use our expertise in the sector coupled with the much larger venue team to create a pioneering showcase for the industry.

“We are aiming to bring back the ever popular “TCS&D Trade Dinner” to the first evening of the show, creating an event which takes us to another level. It’s a great opportunity for the entire industry to support this collaboration and I can’t wait to get started.”

Following the 2021 event, taking place at the East of England Arena near Peterborough on the 7-8 September 2021, the 2022 TCS&D Show will be integrated into ITT Hub, running on an annual basis. The first TCS&D event was established by Richard Cogan back in 1981 and has a strong reputation, attracting over 1500 visitors over two days.

For more information on attending or exhibiting at the Cold Chain Hub by TCS&D, please visit www.coldchainhub.co.uk

For Cold Chain Hub by TCS&D enquiries, please contact Martyn Cogan on 07545 378793 or email martyn@tcsandd.com

Videos, photos and news from ITT Hub 2021 can be found here www.itthub.co.uk