Technology and transport combine to deliver disinfectant donations

Multi-modal transportation technology company, C.H. Robinson, has joined forces with Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland and Finejas Group road freight transportation company to deliver ready-to-use disinfectant to public service providers across the country.

More than 6,500 litres of disinfectant, produced by Budweiser Brewing Group, a proud part of AB InBev, has been delivered to organisations such as the Metropolitan Police, donated by Budweiser Brewing Group.

Chris Mills, Regional Managing Director, Transportation, Western Europe at C.H. Robinson, said: “We have worked in close partnership to deliver critical supplies of disinfectant to help prevent Covid-19 in public service buildings where key frontline workers are based.”

C.H. Robinson has an extensive operation providing solutions for local, regional and global transport in the UK and Ireland (UK&I) serving the manufacturing export and import market. Last year, the company moved around 38,000 truckloads and 30,000 air and ocean shipments from the UK&I to mainland Europe.