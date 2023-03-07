TEPS Enters New Era with Rebrand and Investment

Hull and Yorkshire-based family-run Export Supply Chain Specialists Trans European Port Services (TEPS) are excited to announce their new rebranded and online platform.

The recent brand positioning and implementation offer a deeper insight into the company’s specialisation in supply chain storage, hauling, and distribution, an area in which they have excelled for over six decades. With a track record of creating efficiencies and a compassionate approach to supply chain storage and distribution, the company has earned a robust reputation in Kingston Upon Hull, Yorkshire, and the neighbouring regions.

The newly updated website and online platform now offer a user-friendly experience that guides prospective and existing clients through Lean Management Strategies, Supply Chain Practices and Processes. Furthermore, it highlights how TEPS, a Hull-based and AEO Accredited Warehousing, Storage, and National Distribution Partner, can assist clients in achieving their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

The newly updated website is primarily focused on showcasing the comprehensive array of services TEPS can offer to UK manufacturers and businesses. These services include Container Management, Warehousing and Storage, Transport and Distribution, Sustainability Partnering, and Supply Chain Management. The website boasts a fresh and modern appearance while still acknowledging the previous historical branding.

Paul Fordon, the Managing Director of TEPS, assumed leadership from his father Geoff in 2005, continuing the legacy of a family-owned business. In 2008, TEPS became an operational company of the John Good Group, a family-run business that has been thriving for 190 years in Yorkshire.

Paul Fordon, the Managing Director of TEPS, expressed his enthusiasm for the rebrand, stating, “I am thrilled to unveil our new brand to our exceptional team at TEPS, as well as our current clients and the wider market. By repositioning ourselves, we are showcasing our strategic geographic location as the gateway to Europe and highlighting our expertise as supply chain warehousing and transport specialists for the Humber area and beyond. Moreover, our accredited facilities are conveniently located just a stone’s throw away from the main road network. As leaders in the strategic, sustainable warehousing, storage, and distribution sector for product/manufacturing supply chain, our rebranding, repositioning, and exciting plans for 2023 firmly establish our position in the industry.”

As TEPS enters 2023, it embarks on an investment program to support its growth aspirations. The rebranding initiative positions the business to raise awareness of its state-of-the-art, accredited supply chain storage facilities and its fleet of vehicles, which play a crucial role in driving the UK economy forward.

https://www.tepsgb.com