Terex Trucks signs new dealer in North America

With around 170 articulated haulers sold annually in Georgia, Terex Trucks has signed a new dealer in the state – Border Equipment – to support the growing demand from customers choosing dump trucks in North America.

Construction is the largest contributor to the U.S. economy. The industry has more than 680,000 employers, over seven million employees and creates nearly $1.3 trillion worth of structures each year. It was with this in mind that specialist articulated hauler manufacturer Terex Trucks recently signed Border Equipment as a new dealer in Georgia to help bring its TA300 and TA400 dump trucks to even more customers.

A partnership of expertise

Border Equipment has over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry with branches in Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah. The company has a long history of serving the state of Georgia, allowing them to truly understand the needs of the market and its customers. “Most of our customers are active in the construction, mining, road construction and large earthmoving sectors,” says Brett Arrowood, Managing Partner at Border Equipment. “The TA300 and TA400 excel in these applications so we are looking forward to introducing our customers to the brand. Terex Trucks has made a lot of investments and improvements in the trucks over the last few years and this definitely shows in the reliability, durability and low total cost of ownership of the machines.”

Border Equipment will sell both the TA300 and the TA400 and provide exemplary aftermarket support. “With an excellent reputation in the market, expert employees and complementary lines, Border Equipment is an ideal partner to help bring Terex Trucks’ dump trucks to even more customers in the region,” says Dan Meara, Regional Sales Manager at Terex Trucks. “Like Terex Trucks, Border Equipment prioritizes excellent customer service and they’re always willing to go the extra mile for their customers.”

Hauler highlights

In North America, the TA300 and TA400 are sold with a three-year warranty, telematics and planned maintenance included as standard – and there are competitive finance packages available for lease and wholesale. One example of the recent improvements Terex Trucks has made is the product upgrade on the TA300. Since the beginning of last year, the TA300 has been manufactured with a new transmission, leading to improvements in fuel efficiency, performance, productivity and operator comfort, when compared to the previous model working in the same application. The 28-tonne (30-ton) workhorse delivers a 5% improvement in fuel efficiency, a 5 km/h (3.1 mph) increase in speed to 55 km/h (34 mph) and an increase in the length of time between oil maintenance intervals from 1,000 to 4,000 hours. In addition, the machine now comes with eight forward gears as well as four reverse gears, to help ensure smoother gear shifting and thereby higher levels of operator comfort. All of this means that customers can be more productive, achieving faster cycle times, lower cost per tonne and reduced carbon emissions.

The TA300 is also equipped with true independent front suspension as standard, further enhancing operator comfort and enabling excellent traction control and maximum productivity in the most challenging conditions.

The TA400, the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, has a maximum payload of 38 tonnes (41.9 tons) and a heaped capacity of 23.3 m³ (30.3 yd³). Powered by a high performance, fuel efficient engine that develops a gross power of 331 kW (444 hp), the TA400 is designed to meet the demands of the most extreme operations such as quarries, mines and large-scale construction projects. The planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting for optimized fuel consumption and reduced cost of operation. Ground level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and maximum uptime.