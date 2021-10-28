Thames Freeport partners welcome official announcement in Autumn Budget

Thames Freeport partners have welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement – made during his Budget – that it will be able to begin operations from November. Commenting on the news:

Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World: “This is exciting news for Thames Freeport, our customers and the local community. Freeport status has already begun to turbo-charge one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Europe at London Gateway.”

Charles Hammond OBE, Chief Executive of the Forth Ports Group (owner of the Port of Tilbury and Tilbury2): “Thames Freeport opens a new chapter for the development around the growing logistics cluster at Tilbury. Focused on high value, good quality jobs and high productivity business growth in processing, manufacturing and clean logistics, the years ahead will be an exciting for the Port of Tilbury as we continue to build on our record of delivering new port terminals and premier freight solutions for London and the South East.”

Martin Everitt, Plant Manager at Ford UK in Dagenham: “As we move into our tenth decade of operation, the freeport will boost Ford Dagenham – London’s largest manufacturing site – as the company continues to evolve and grow its advanced technology solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.”

Thurrock Council Leader, Cllr Rob Gledhill: “Today’s announcement is amazing news for the whole of Thurrock, as well as future generations for years to come. It will generate more than £4.5billion in new public and private investment, create more than 21,000 new jobs, with significant investment in infrastructure, skills and communities.

“A Thames Freeport means access to new and high quality jobs and better training opportunities that in turn will lead to higher wages. It will come hand in hand with health and cultural benefits for our residents and Thurrock will be more attractive than ever to investors, businesses and entrepreneurs. The Thames Freeport is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unlock fresh opportunities and drive change and I would like to thank the government for once again recognising Thurrock’s potential.”

Cllr Mark Coxshall, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Strategic Planning and External Relationships: “Thurrock has always been a hotbed for innovation and industry and today’s announcement that the Thames Freeport will be formally designated cements our status as the ports capital of the UK.

“The Thames Freeport will unlock countless opportunities for residents who live and work in Thurrock, and will deliver lasting prosperity including thousands of new jobs and social benefits on our doorstep. Whether you’re a resident, local business, an investor, education provider or an entrepreneur with a new idea, Thurrock is open for business.”

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Leader of London Borough of Barking and Dagenham: “We are delighted to see the Thames Freeport formally designated. This is a hugely promising project, not only for Barking and Dagenham, but also for the wider Thames Estuary and London economy. The Thames is the lifeblood of the capital and it’s exciting to see trade restored to the river, but this project offers more than simply opportunities for business; it will also offer local residents of all ages job openings and the chance to increase their skills and training. Barking and Dagenham has always been a borough at the forefront of industrial development and, as the Thames Freeport becomes a reality, our borough – alongside our partners – will once again help lead a new industrial revolution that will kickstart the economy of the freeport region.”