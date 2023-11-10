Thank you to Kat Moss and welcome to Oliver Auston: New Chair for LEEA

At the end of 2023, Kat Moss will complete her two years of service as Chair of the LEEA Board and will be succeeded in January 2024 by the current Vice Chair, Oliver Auston.

Kat has been pivotal in many key initiatives, such as the Lifting Technician Apprenticeship that is now being delivered in England. Commencing her tenure in January 2022, the previous pandemic dominated period had brought forward some of the plans Kat had in mind for LEEA, such as online courses becoming more digital.

“We are extremely grateful for all the hard work that Kat Moss has contributed to LEEA,“ said Ross Moloney, CEO at LEEA. “We would also like to thank Catena Inspection & Engineering Services, where Kat is IMS Manager, for their support of her work with our Association.”

This will be the second time Oliver Auston, CEO of Safehold, has served as Chair of LEEA, having previously held the role in 2016 to 2017. He said: “This is possibly the most important and exciting phase in LEEA’s history. Our plans and vision are ambitious, our strategy is well developed, and we have the resources to deliver. Being chosen to lead our board and support our group through this journey is an honour.”

Taking on the Vice Chair role from January will be Dave Cormack, Managing Director at Delphini Ltd, he said: “To be able to give back to the Association and industry that has served me so well is extremely rewarding and enjoyable. I look forward to working with Ross Moloney and the LEEA team, the incoming new Chairman, Oliver Auston, my fellow directors, and members, to help LEEA on its journey towards eliminating accidents, injuries and fatalities in our industry.”

Other key LEEA board roles will be Derek Buck as Technical Committee Chair and Chris Towne as Learning & Development Committee Chair.

Ross Moloney added: “With Oliver Auston as our new Chair and with members in their new roles, the LEEA team will have the support of a Board packed with tremendous industry experience and expertise. As the Association enters its 80th year in 2024, we will all be working together to ensure that LEEA continues moving forward to uphold our gold standard, spread best practice and achieve our goal of zero accidents.”

