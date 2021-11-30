The £10 Billion Debate puts the Government’s Packaging Initiatives under the microscope

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London has announced the launch of its brand-new £10 Billion Debate, which will see major names, including Iceland, Waitrose, the Packaging Society, the Foodservice Packaging Association and OPRL, come together to test the limits of the Government’s initiatives to manage packaging waste when the show takes place on 1 & 2 December at Olympia.

Brands and packaging manufacturers alike face significant innovation, material, and business challenges over the coming years as the Government rolls out new regulations aimed at reducing the impact of packaging waste on the environment. However, with these changes come big costs and questions remain on how these schemes will be funded and how effective they will be.

On day one of the UK’s most exclusive packaging event, the £10bn Debate will showcase some of the leading voices in the industry exploring the impacts on packaging development, design, manufacturing, and recovery, as new regulations are introduced, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), and Waste Management Consistency (WMS).

Joining the sessions will be:

Stuart Lendrum, Head of Packaging, Quality and Food Safety at Iceland

Nikki Grainge, Packaging Development Manager at Waitrose

Jane Bevis, Executive Chair and Director at OPRL

Martin Kersh, Director at Foodservice Packaging Association

Cathy Cook, Vice-Chair at LARAC

Shane Monkman, Managing Director at One:EX Consulting

Jude Allan, Chair, IoM3 Packaging Society

The £10 Billion Debate will make up part of a curated programme of seminar content at the show that will address the industry’s biggest questions across the food, drinks, beauty, and retail industries. The line-up includes sessions on packaging design, trends, technological advancements, and sustainability with experts from PepsiCo, WWF, and The Body Shop.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director of Easyfairs, concludes: “With so many policy changes coming into play, we are excited to take this opportunity to gather some of the leading industry voices to debate the initiatives and whether they will make the real change necessary. The debate joins our wider seminar line-up which will feature curated sessions designed to provide visitors with tangible advice. It’s an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed, and I personally can’t wait for the doors to open on 1st December.”

For further information and to register to attend, please visit www.packaging-london.co.uk or contact the show team on +44 (0)20 8843 8800 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.