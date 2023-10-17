The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge 2024: Showcasing Diversity Across Logistics

Nimble Media is delighted to announce the launch of The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge 2024.

Specifically designed to promote the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion across the logistics and warehousing sector, The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge will take place at Newark Showground, in the heart of the East Midlands, on 20 June 2024.

The event will bring together logistics and warehousing professionals to tackle diversity collaboratively and collectively through fun physical, mental and skills-based team-building challenges. It is also a platform for attendees to share best practices and network to help shape a more inclusive sector.

As in previous years, the 2024 event’s chosen charity will be international development charity Transaid, founded by Save the Children, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and patron HRH The Princess Royal.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, the charity works in multiple countries with partners and governments, empowering people to build the skills they need to transform their lives through safe, available and sustainable transport.

Caroline Barber, Transaid’s CEO said: “Transaid is delighted that The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge is back again in 2024 and it is fantastic to that the event continues to go from strength to strength.

“Seeing so many of the industry’s future stars participate in an event that champions the important topics of inclusion, equality and diversity is a pleasure. We look forward to meeting the next set of teams in 2024 and supporting them through another tricky Transaid event challenge!”

For more information about The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge, how to enter a team or support the event, contact 01780 432930 or email info@biglogisticsdiversity.co.uk

www.biglogisticsdiversity.co.uk