The Cartwright Group supplies Hermes with more CNG vehicles

Cartwright Fleet Services (CFS) is continuing to support Hermes to further reduce its carbon footprint with the delivery of a second significant order of natural-gas-powered vehicles.

The addition of 48 Iveco tractors means that Hermes is now running one of the largest fleets of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in the UK.

Arriving in time for the seasonal peak, they will replace diesel units on trunking routes.

The order comes following a successful trial of 30 CNG tractors that Cartwright Fleet Services supplied to Hermes last year as part of a larger order for 244 specialist delivery vans and 70 tractors on contract hire with ongoing maintenance for five years.

During the trial Hermes made significant savings on the running costs of the CNG vehicles when compared with a more conventional diesel equivalent. Its carbon footprint was reduced and tailgate emissions, including nitrous oxides (NOx) which have been reduced by 200,000 kpa.

Cartwright Fleet Services is part of the Cartwright Group, the renowned commercial vehicle body and trailer manufacturer.

Now in its 67th year, the Cartwright Group offers a complete total cost of operation solution from manufacturing to exact specification, service maintenance, asset financing, trailer rental and fleet management across a network of sites in the UK.

Lawrence Todd, Director of CFS, commented: “We are proud to support Hermes in making its trunking fleet more environmentally friendly by supplying tractors powered by alternative fuels that significantly reduce fleet emissions.

“The fact that Hermes has come back to Cartwright Fleet Services to source extra CNG powered vehicles is testament to the quality of our service. We are delighted to be working with a forward-looking company such as Hermes.”

Hermes Parcelnet’s National Fleet Manager Mervyn McIntyre commented: “We are proud to have Cartwrights as one of our fleet suppliers and look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

CFS, based at Cartwright’s headquarters in Altrincham, can supply a wide range of vehicles, from 3.5 tonne vans to 44 tonne tractors through its IVECO and ISUZU dealerships. Having demonstrated consistent growth, the company now manages over 15,000 assets and reports a turnover of over £50 million supported through 300 employees.