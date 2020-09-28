The Christmas rush starts now warns Midland Pallet Trucks

The materials handling equipment retailer, Midland Pallet Trucks is warning retail, eCommerce, warehouse, and manufacturing business to put festive sale plans into action immediately, with shoppers already beginning their seasonal purchases.

Boris Johnson’s new announcement confirming the tightening of restrictions to combat the surge of new coronavirus cases in the UK is set to bring forward the commencement of Christmas shopping, with buyers purchasing gifts well ahead of the traditional festive season which typically kicks off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

Retail, eCommerce, warehouse, and manufacturing businesses will face new challenges as early seasonal shopping creates significant and unprecedented spikes in demand, with the need to adher to social distancing rules to protect staff and customers bringing an additional challenge.

A report by RedSeer predicts eCommerce businesses will experience the biggest increase in demand this year, with the industry set to grow by 50% from 2019. This spike will have a knock-on impact, affecting the workload of manufacturing and warehousing companies across the UK, many of which have already reported an increase in demand due to Brexit stockpiling and uptick in online ordering during the height of the pandemic.

A report from eBay Advertising says that 27% of shoppers are preparing to start their seasonal purchasing earlier than usual with 34% having already started buying gifts, confirming the urgent need for businesses to go full steam ahead with festive operation planning.

Phil Chesworth, Managing Director of Midland Pallet Trucks said, “Helping to rebuild the retail industry during times of uncertainty is essential and critical for the UK’s economy, but this can only happen when staff across manufacturing and warehousing businesses can stay safe.

“It is crucial that as the festive season commences ahead of schedule, workers have access to comprehensive training and materials handling equipment such as hand pallet trucks and lift tables, particularly new staff that have been brought on in anticipation of a Christmas surge. I urge any warehouse and retail managers to reassess their materials handling needs and anticipate greater stock and pallet volumes as we prepare for the festive season early.”

