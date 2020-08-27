The Cold Chain Federation announces a new Cold Chain Live! virtual events series taking place this autumn, Towards a Net Zero Cold Chain

The series of new publications, on-demand interviews, live workshops and discussion forums will help businesses involved in the storage or distribution of chilled or frozen food prepare for one of their most important challenges for the coming decade: the path to decarbonisation.

For four themed weeks beginning w/c Monday 28 September 2020, Cold Chain Live! will bring together businesses from the cold chain with experts from the fields of energy, retail, logistics, vehicles, buildings and economics to explore key questions as the industry sets its sights on achieving net zero carbon impact.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “With the challenges of navigating recovery from Covid and Brexit changes on the horizon, it would be easy for our industry to lose sight of the major changes in technology, customer demand and regulation that will drive demand and opportunities to decarbonise the cold chain. Government’s net zero emissions law is in place and energy costs will continue to rise. Consumer expectations are changing fast and retailers and manufacturers are responding making bold net zero commitments. Cold chain businesses must start now to educate themselves about the impact this will have on them and make their own plans.

“Helping supply chain businesses prepare for the challenges of a net zero economy is at the core of the Cold Chain Federation’s mission. We are very pleased to be able to revise our events programme and host this virtual Cold Chain Live! series so that we can provide an autumn of expert insight, advice, practical ideas and forums for debate on this crucial topic.”

The themes to be examined through Cold Chain Live! Towards a Zero Carbon Cold Chain are Defining Net Zero, Changing Demand, Future of Transport and Cold Chain Ecosystem. Each week will begin with the publication of a new Cold Chain Federation paper and supplementary expert blogs introducing the theme on Monday, followed by the release of a new Leader Interview giving the perspective and insight of a cold chain industry leader on Wednesday, finishing with a virtual workshop and ‘washup’ open discussion on Friday. All content and virtual attendance is free.

The Cold Chain Live! virtual event series will be delivered in partnership with Star Refrigeration, Schmitz Cargobull, The Supply Chain Consulting Group and Savills.

To view the full Cold Chain Live! Towards a Zero Carbon Cold Chain programme, and to register to attend the webinars and receive all the associated media visit www.coldchainfederation.org.uk/events/live/