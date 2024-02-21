Cold Chain Federation launches manifesto to unlock industry’s potential

The Cold Chain Federation has today published the Cold Chain Manifesto ahead of this year’s General Election. Cold Chain: The Vital Link to Turbocharging UK Growth & Security sets out the actions the next Government should take to help unlock the great potential of the UK’s temperature-controlled logistics industry.

The federation is asking UK political parties to commit to the policies detailed in the Cold Chain Manifesto, enabling the industry to amplify its crucial contributions to the national economy, environment, and health. The Cold Chain Federation is the voice of the UK cold chain industry, estimated to be worth over £8.5 billion and with growth to £12.5 billion by 2028.

Cold Chain Federation President Paul Bennell said: “Our nation relies on the UK’s professional, resilient and reliable temperature-controlled logistics operators for food and medicine every day of the year and we are an industry with a strong vision for the future, investing in emerging technologies and state-of the-art facilities. Working together, Government and industry can unlock the cold chain’s great potential to help spur growth, improve food standards, and make important contributions towards net zero. The Cold Chain Manifesto we launch today sets out how this can be achieved. We will seek commitments to these actions from all political parties to support our industry.”

The Cold Chain Manifesto sets out a range of priority policies across five areas:

Recognising the Value of the Cold Chain – seeking an increase in investment into our nation’s transport and logistics infrastructure to improve the efficiency and resilience of the cold chain and reduce costs for businesses and consumers; and designating the cold chain to a Cabinet Office Ministerial portfolio.