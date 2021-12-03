The Crosby Group acquires Airpes

Innovative lifting, handling, and weighing solutions for the Wind Energy & Industrial markets

The Crosby Group, a global leader in lifting, rigging, and load securement hardware, has announced that it has acquired Airpes Sistemas Integrales de Manutencion Y Pesaje S.L. (“Airpes”).

Airpes, based in Barcelona, Spain, is the leader in developing and manufacturing innovative lifting, handling, and weighing solutions for customers in the wind energy and industrial markets. Airpes’ highly engineered solutions, such as their yoke blade clamp, ensure safe and efficient wind turbine installation and maintenance.

Airpes will be part of The Crosby Group’s rapidly expanding Technology Solutions portfolio, along with Crosby BlokCam, Crosby Straightpoint, and our investment in Verton. This portfolio combines robust technology and the highest quality lifting & rigging hardware to deliver solutions that improve safety and productivity for customers in every industry around the world.

Robert Desel, CEO of The Crosby Group, said: “We are thrilled to expand our Technology Solutions’ product portfolio with the acquisition of Airpes. Airpes is a leading innovator in the lifting industry with deep domain expertise in the wind energy and industrial markets, and shares our core values of Safety, Reliability, and Innovation. This acquisition expands The Crosby Group’s industry leading role and commitment to supporting safe and efficient lifting, rigging, and securement for the renewables market. We are thrilled to welcome the Airpes team members to The Crosby Group and will be extending our employee Ownership Plan to all Airpes employees.”

Josep Compte, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Airpes added: “This is the next exciting stage of our journey. Leveraging The Crosby Group’s global footprint, technical field support and training team and world-class hardware, together we will bring Airpes’ solutions to more sites and make the lifting and renewables industries safer and more efficient.”

Now part of The Crosby Group, Airpes will go to market under the Crosby Airpes brand.

More about The Crosby Group

The Crosby Group is a global leader in the innovation, manufacturing and distribution of products and services used to make lifting and load securement safer and more efficient, with premier brands such as Crosby, Gunnebo Industries, Crosby Straightpoint, Crosby BlokCam, Acco, McKissick, Crosby Feubo, Trawlex, Lebus, and CrosbyIP.

With global engineering, manufacturing, distribution and operations, the company provides a broad range of products and solutions for the most demanding applications with uncompromising quality that exceed industry standards.

www.thecrosbygroup.com

More about Airpes

Airpes designs and manufactures innovative lifting, handling and weighing solutions. All products meet the most stringent European and US quality standards. Airpes is established as a global lifting equipment supplier with a presence in Europe, China and the United States.

www.airpes.com