The Crosby Group acquires BlokCorp and launches Technology Solutions business unit

The Crosby Group, a global leader in lifting, rigging, and load securement hardware, has announced that it has acquired BlokCorp Ltd (“BlokCorp”). UK-based BlokCorp designs and manufactures innovative camera and alert systems for tower and mobile cranes. These advanced systems provide crane operators with critical visual and audio capabilities that enable safer and more productive lifting operations. The transaction marks The Crosby Group’s fifth investment since 2019.

With a growing platform of technology-centric products and solutions, The Crosby Group has announced the formation of its Technology Solutions business unit. This new division, inclusive of BlokCorp, Crosby Straightpoint, and the strategic collaboration with Verton, will enable a heightened focus on creating disruptive and integrated lifting technologies. The Technology Solutions business unit broadens The Crosby Group’s portfolio of products and solutions that delivers safety and productivity to every jobsite.

Robert Desel, CEO of The Crosby Group, said: “We are very excited to expand our technology offering with BlokCorp, a pioneer in delivering solutions for safer lifting operations. BlokCorp, will bring tremendous value to our customers and channel partners and serve as a strong foundation to our new Technology Solutions division.”

BlokCorp solutions include BlokCam camera systems for tower and mobile cranes. Additionally, BlokCorp recently launched BlokAlert, an audio/visual warning system to alert crane operators when workers are in harm’s way.

Going forward, the BlokCorp portfolio will go to market under the brand Crosby BlokCam.

Peter Hird and Ben Windass, Co-Managing Directors for BlokCorp added: “This is an exciting new chapter for BlokCorp, our employees and our customers. Both The Crosby Group and BlokCorp share a passion for safety, reliability, and innovation. With The Crosby Group’s global presence, we can expand our reach and better enable our customers’ safe operations, together.”

