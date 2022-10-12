The Crosby Group GLAD to win LEEA Award

The Crosby Group, a leading manufacturer of rigging, lifting, and material handling hardware, was given the Best Contribution to GLAD (Global Lifting Awareness Day) Award by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) in Aberdeen last week.

The award was presented at a gala night during LEEA’s annual LiftEx trade show. GLAD—celebrated on social media platforms as the hashtag, #GLAD2022—is a global awareness day powered by the association, taking place this year on July 7.

Social media was awash with content during the third year of the event, all aimed at raising awareness of the importance that lifting has across all industries and in everyday lives. The Crosby Group’s stood out above all, according to the judges.

Lisa Ehrborg, Manager, Global communication and Marketing EMEA at The Crosby Group, said: “Our core values—safety, reliability, and innovation—go very much together with GLAD, a day where we increase the knowledge of the lifting industry, to make it safer and better together. I’m extremely proud of the team spirit we have within the company—no win is a one-person show, and neither was this. We worked closely together in the marketing team to turn ideas into concepts and eventually a full GLAD campaign. We were especially proud of the many videos we created for the day. With a global footprint we had an advantageous position as we designed content for local audiences as GLAD swept across the globe from New Zealand to Europe and to the US.”

Contributions and messages were made by companies and individuals with an interest in lifting around the world, including LEEA and its other members. The association’s packed schedule of new program launches, and informative presentations, ran throughout GLAD. Members that had done the most to raise standards had the opportunity to enter the award, which was one of several distinct categories. All winners were announced during a ceremony at the P&J Live arena on October 5, 2022.

The awareness day was once again flavoured with content about promotion of the industry to young people. Ehrborg said: “It is extremely important to promote our sector to the younger generation. They are the future of any workplace, and we want to show that the lifting segment is a dynamic, exciting, and innovative industry. Regardless of if you are a fresh graduate engineer, a smith, or a HR professional, we want to show that this industry has a place for everyone.”

She added: “Here at The Crosby Group, we also praise diversity; we know that this gives us (and all companies) more perspectives and, in the end, leads us to better decision-making and stronger and more attractive businesses. We are delighted to receive this award; we have always been strong supporters of both GLAD and LEEA and we look forward to future collaborations—and to making the industry shine even brighter.”

The Best Contribution to GLAD followed The Crosby Group claiming the prestigious LEEA Best Innovation Award last year for its Crosby BlokCam crane camera systems.

www.thecrosbygroup.com