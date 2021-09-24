The Crosby Group launches ChainSafe

The Crosby Group announces the launch of the Crosby Straightpoint ChainSafe – for protection of cargo during transport.

The ChainSafe, with a 4t capacity, is a smart dynamic solution for measuring the load on lashing, load securement, tie-downs and chain sling legs, and is designed in particular for the transportation and construction industries to secure loads and cargo. Connected to Crosby Straightpoint’s free Android or iOS HHP App, which has real-time overload alerts and reporting for later analysis, and with a range of 100m (328ft) the ChainSafe ensures the safety of cargo during transit.

The ChainSafe improves safety and efficiency by measuring the tension on your chains avoiding costly breakages and maintenance and protecting your cargo. It is the perfect combination with a Speedbinder or Lebus Loadbinder to accurately monitor the tension on tie-downs.

Because ChainSafe is equipped with a comprehensive range of optional chain fittings offered by The Crosby Group—such as hooks, lashing and chain shorteners from Gunnebo Industries and Crosby, the device is totally adaptable. The design has an unrivalled strength to weight ratio, with a completely sealed stainless steel enclosure providing IP67 or NEMA6 environmental protection, making this industry-leading dynamometer even more suitable for use in the harshest environments.

The Crosby Straightpoint ChainSafe is the latest release in The Crosby Group’s growing platform of technology-centric products and solutions.

Thomas Dietvorst, Director of the Technology Solutions division, said: “We are uniquely positioned to deliver productivity and safety advantages to the point of use, given the lifting and lashing applications that already utilize Crosby and Gunnebo Industries-branded products, in addition to other products and technologies in the portfolio. Transportation professionals, and those responsible for small to medium crane lifts, have already noted the benefits of adding ChainSafe to their lifting and lashing applications and how precious cargo is protected.”

Additional features include unrivalled battery life of five years, based on four hours of use per day; and an internal antenna.

