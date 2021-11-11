The Crosby Group wins LEEA Best Innovation Award for Crosby BlokCam

Innovative camera system increases workplace safety for lifting personnel

The Crosby Group won the prestigious LEEA Best Innovation Award 2021 for its Crosby BlokCam crane camera system.

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is a global trade association with company membership representing all those involved in all aspects of lifting operations and equipment in the lifting industry worldwide. The 2021 Best Innovation Award recognizes a product or service that is truly innovative, providing a unique value proposition and tangible benefits to the lifting equipment industry.

The Crosby BlokCam range of camera systems is steeped in innovation and technology that directly improves the lift of heavy and oversize loads. These products have delivered clear enhancement of load handling in a number of sectors, most notably construction and renewable energy.

Crosby BlokCam solutions are built on a belief that the crane is at the heart of the construction site and an understanding of the value in keeping the lifting crew and all site personnel safe and operational. Crosby BlokCam modular cameras, and other safety systems, improve communication and overall awareness during lifting operations using advanced audio-visual technology. The end-product is a high quality, purpose-built, hook-mounted safety system.

Peter Hird, business development director for Crosby BlokCam products, said: “We are delighted to be recognized by LEEA and to win the Best Innovation Award 2021. When we started, we had to overcome traditional practices in certain sectors as well as past issues that some operators experienced with other generic cameras systems. I am proud that our fit-for-purpose camera solutions have contributed to, and at times led, cultural change in construction, renewables and other industries. This incredible journey would not have been possible without our visionary customers who have supported us – they are really the reason why we have won this award! We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to delivering further innovation to jobsites globally.”

