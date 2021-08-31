The doors to TCS&D 2021 open next week!

Visitors and exhibitors are eagerly anticipating the return of the Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution (TCS&D) exhibition to the East of England Arena in Peterborough on 7 & 8 September.

Discover the latest technologies for the cold chain

As the UK’s only dedicated event for the temperature controlled storage and distribution sector, TCS&D 2021 promises a wealth of innovative supply chain solutions for the frozen & chilled foods and pharmaceutical sectors. For example, Carrier Transicold will introduce the Vector eCoolTM fully electrical and autonomous refrigeration system for trailers, which will be exhibited on the Gray & Adams stand (E30/V4). Meanwhile, NRG Riverside will be exclusively showcasing the Electra 19t refrigerated electric vehicle at the show.

Get behind the wheel

Visitors to TCS&D 2021 will also have the opportunity to test drive both electric and conventional vehicles as the Ride & Drive Experience track returns to the exhibition’s outside display area.

Packed conference programme

As ever, the TCS&D event will feature insightful seminars on a range of cold chain topics. In addition to the Cold Chain Hub conference programme devised by the Cold Chain Federation, TCS&D will incorporate a brand-new seminar stream to focus on the latest electric vehicle technology. Hosted by the team at EV Café, this seminar series will feature presentations by industry leaders from Ocado, Volta, DAF, VMS, NRG Riverside and ProGreen.

Gala awards evening

The annual TCS&D Awards, which had to become a virtual event last year, will make a welcome return at a gala dinner evening. Taking place after the first day of the show, the TCS&D Awards will celebrate excellence in the cold chain sector and enable professionals from across the industry to network together once again.A Covid-secure event

TCS&D 2021 will comply fully with government guidelines for Covid security, featuring wider aisles, numerous hand-sanitizing stations and face masks available at registration if desired. With the East of England Arena having a fresh-air AC system, air is not recirculated, which adds further to visitor safety.

Register for free

To visit the #TCSD21 Exhibition & Conference and experience innovative cold chain solutions from exhibitors including Hubbard Products, ISD Solutions, Longhurst Refrigeration, Marshall Fleet Solutions, Prohire, Seven Asset Management, Solomon Commercials and Yaxley Coachworks, register today at www.tcsdshow.com.