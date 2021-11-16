The Executive Hire Show 2022 – Back in Business

The Executive Hire Show team is delighted to confirm that the UK’s premier hire event is back and will be taking place between 9th and 10th February 2022, at its established home (and newly rebranded) Coventry Building Society Arena (CBS Arena), formerly known as the Ricoh Arena.

The venue has received a cash injection of more than £7.5 million for a revamp which has delivered a world-class exhibition, event and conference centre. The Executive Hire Show will remain largely unchanged – but the organisers have promised that the event will be ‘bigger and better’.

The compact plant hire and equipment industry is booming! Infrastructure projects are pushing forward, which has propelled the hire sector to reach new peaks, and the construction equipment industry is also embarking on the journey to achieve net-carbon-zero by 2050, therefore innovation and investment in new technology, particularly renewables and sustainable solutions, are at an all-time high.

During the annual exhibitor ‘Kick-Off’ meeting, at the CBS Arena, which took place on November 4th, the EHS team reported that an impressive 130 exhibitors had already signed up for the 2022 Show and that the 15th annual hire event is now 85% sold.

Chris Moore, Executive Hire Show, publishing and events director said, “We continue to receive regular stand enquiries with stands being booked every couple of days, So, once again we expect to achieve 100% stand sales for another sold-out Executive Hire Show.”

Chris added, “We are also delighted to report that, out of the 130 confirmed exhibitors, a staggering 28 of these will be making their Executive Hire Show debut, which is confirmation of the strength and the resilience of the hire industry. Also the confidence in the show to deliver.”

New exhibitors that have committed to the 2022 Show include Pinnacle Platforms, a new business and exclusive GB distributor for Sinoboom Aerial Work Platforms, Dymac Global, which specialise in renewable power products and Powr2, a US-based manufacturer of renewable power systems, and innovative energy storage systems, that claim to decrease emission and noise on any temporary power application.

SANY has also confirmed its first-ever attendance at the Show, which forms part of the OEM’s renewed focus on the UK & Ireland.

“We are embarking on a new chapter with SANY in the UK & Ireland and have lots of exciting plans for 2022 and beyond” commented Leigh Harris, business development director SANY UK & Ireland.

“A key objective for us is to show the quality of our products and dealer network and therefore, we have decided to attend our first-ever Executive Hire Show, as it will give us a great platform to meet with key decision-makers from the UK’s hire industry.”

Many of the exhibitors have increased their stand space, MHM is returning bigger and better, with a stand that is roughly twice the size of the space it occupied at the 2020 show.

JCB has chosen the Executive Hire Show as one of the very few tradeshows it will attend in Europe next year. Chris said, “We are honoured that JCB has committed to the EHS – for many of our visitors, the company’s slick showcase is an event in itself, so really is fabulous to be able to welcome them back.”

The ‘Innovation Trail Eco: Live’ is making a return for the 2022 event but the focus will be on emerging trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

The EHS team has revised the criteria for nominations to reflect environmental and sustainable solutions that embrace the latest technologies and offer efficient and future proof solutions for the evolving hire sector. The EHS is inviting entries from companies that are implementing new technologies to deliver efficiencies, cost savings or better service, not forgetting emerging technologies that are paving the way to net-zero!

An exciting prelude to the Executive Hire Show are the series of industry Road Shows. The next is being held in West & Wales (Bristol) on the 1st December at the Holiday Inn. Visit the website for more details.

At these popular regional events, hirers and suppliers can benefit from bargains available only on the day that could boost their business. As well as hearing presentations on key issues and trends, participants will network, catch up with existing contacts while making new ones, and generally get involved.

Visit www.executivehireshow.co.uk for more details on the show, the Road Shows and a full exhibitor list. And put the 9th and 10th February 2022 in your diary: the EHS team look forward to welcoming you back to the Coventry Building Society Arena – the home of hire!