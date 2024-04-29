The future of logistics is automated: Netto’s strategic partnership with Cimcorp

To optimise processes at its logistics centre in Coswig and make its supply chain fit for the future, Netto has partnered with automated solutions provider, Cimcorp

The challenge for Netto, Germany’s largest grocery discounter and part of the Edeka Group, has been to optimise the logistics processes at its Coswig facility to meet growing demand while ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction. To achieve this and make its supply chain fit for the future, Netto has partnered with automated solutions provider, Cimcorp, to ensure fresh produce is delivered to stores within 24 hours of being received at the distribution centre.

“Our partnership with Cimcorp was an important and strategic decision,” commented Christina Stylianou, Head of Corporate Communications at Netto. “They provided us with competent support for the technical challenges. We are completely satisfied with the result.”

Automation for more efficient processes

If retailers want to have greater productivity and less risk in their logistics centres, automation is the way to go. Automated systems work with precision and speed; they reduce the risk of delays or errors, which increases reliability. That in turn brings shorter lead times and more precise order fulfilment, which increases customer satisfaction and keeps the company competitive.

“We needed effective, reliable process support for warehouse operations, and that meant having reliable support services,” said Christina Stylianou.

Better working environment with higher efficiency

Crates of fresh produce can weigh up to 20 kilos. Lorries are packed 2 metres high, and loading 20 kg crates to that height often presents a challenge for human workers; logistics technology helps to make their jobs easier.

Automation is mainly introduced to reduce employees’ physical workload and increase order picking accuracy. Distribution centre employees can then concentrate on controlling the machines, which results in job security for highly skilled workers.

Innovation with a focus on customers

“While automation brings long-term advantages, our focus is still on optimising efficiency while maintaining the same quality of customer service, improving employee satisfaction and safeguarding local jobs,” explained Christina Stylianou, underscoring Netto’s commitment to balancing innovation, customer service, employee satisfaction and the far-reaching impacts of automation.

Mapping out the future

From forging strategic partnerships to meeting operational challenges, automated solutions have great potential for tomorrow’s logistics. Automation is set to play a key role in increasing future efficiency and competitiveness in the retail sector – especially in light of the current labour availability situation in the logistics industry.

Advantages of automation for Netto’s Coswig logistics centre

Automation has allowed Netto to optimise its system utilisation, maximise efficiency and control its dynamic operational landscape effectively. In particular, automation has helped Netto to design its processes in the Coswig logistics centre to ensure greater stability and meet production targets. This ensures consistent and reliable service for Netto’s customers.

For Netto, automation was never an end in itself – its goal has been continuous optimisation of efficiency at the Coswig site to improve customer service; after all, automation should also bring benefits to customers. Netto is committed to continually optimising its use of the system, resulting in efficiency improvements within its logistics processes.

Cimcorp provided prompt and competent technical support to overcome the technical challenges of the project, making the introduction of automation at the logistics centre considerably easier for Netto. Effective communication channels and cooperation have enabled problems to be solved immediately, no matter where the parties have been located.

More information, visit www.cimcorp.com.