Electric counterbalance truck with the power of a combustion engine

Use of high-voltage lithium-ion technology

Sets standards in efficiency, ergonomics and sustainability

Jungheinrich has presented the future of the counterbalance truck at its ‘Innovations and Highlights 2020’ trade press conference in Hamburg. The preview truck, named P30i, is a high-voltage electric forklift truck in the shell of a diesel truck. “The P30i is the first lithium-ion truck with the power and driving comfort of a combustion engine and thus a game changer in the world of counterbalance trucks,” says Christian Erlach, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Jungheinrich AG. As things stand at present, Jungheinrich expects to launch the P30i on the market at the end of 2021.

Most powerful electric forklift for outdoor use

For the EFG P30i, Jungheinrich has further developed the chassis of its new hydrostat, integrating electric drive and the latest high-voltage lithium-ion technology. The frame, operator protection cab and tyres are specially designed for tough outdoor use. Hard rubber bumpers on the counterweight bear witness to the power of the EFG P30i. The vehicle is driven by two electric motors. A lithium-ion battery, which is permanently installed in the vehicle in two modules of 25 kWh each, supplies the P30i with sufficient power for intensive use in up to three shifts. A newly developed comfort charging socket and an ergonomic charging plug will make intermediate charging as simple and fast as refuelling in future. In combination with high-voltage technology, this gives the P30i particularly high availability and more power in outdoor use.

The best of two worlds

The P30i has a lifting speed that is 25 percent higher than that of classic electric counterbalance trucks. Its climbing ability is one third better than that of a classic EFG. Thanks to the modular arrangement of the lithium-ion batteries, Jungheinrich has also succeeded in making significant weight savings compared with conventional battery-powered trucks. This increases the truck’s agility in operation while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. “The P30i combines the power, robustness and driving comfort of a combustion engine with the economy and emission-free operation of an electric truck. In terms of energy efficiency, ergonomics and sustainability, the P30i thus sets new standards and is the beginning of the end for the diesel forklift truck,” says Erlach.

Ergonomic workplace

Particularly when operating on uneven ground, the longer wheelbase and a driver’s cab decoupled from the frame result in quieter handling. For the driver, the P30i thus offers a level of working comfort that could not previously be achieved with electric counterbalance trucks. Because the lithium-ion battery modules are fully integrated into the truck, the battery trough under the cab can be eliminated for the first time on an EFG. The result is a considerably larger space with significantly more legroom for the driver. At the same time, the driver’s all-round view of the goods being transported and the vehicle environment has been improved. The result is increased safety in operation. New comfort seats, a powerful heating system and air conditioning create additional improvements for the driver. A broad portfolio of intelligent assistance systems such as addedVIEW 360° and the easy integration of special solutions round off the service package.

Emission-free and resource-saving

With the EFG P30i, Jungheinrich sets the course for resource-saving intralogistics. It thus meets the demand of many customers to minimise their own ecological footprint. Compared with a diesel truck, the lithium-ion truck does not emit any exhaust gases. Soot and fine dust pollution are therefore a thing of the past. Calculated over its entire service life, the EFG P30i saves around 52 percent CO2 compared with a combustion engine in today’s European power mix – despite the higher energy input required for its manufacture. In the lithium-ion battery of the EFG P30i, Jungheinrich relies on lithium-iron phosphate as the cell chemistry and deliberately dispenses with the use of the controversial raw material cobalt. In this way, the electric truck makes a major contribution to a sustainable and emission-free flow of materials in the future.

Lithium-ion infrastructure

The lithium-ion battery can be used at temperatures from -20 °C to +40 °C without any problems. Jungheinrich is also presenting a completely newly developed battery charger suitable for use under adverse outdoor conditions. With its IP54 housing it can be used in temperatures from -20 °C to +55 °C.

More about Jungheinrich

Founded in 1953, Jungheinrich ranks among the world’s leading solutions providers for the intralogistics sector. With a comprehensive portfolio of material handling equipment, logistics systems and services, Jungheinrich is able to offer customers tailored solutions for the challenges posed by Industry 4.0. The Hamburg-based Group is represented worldwide in 40 countries with its own direct sales companies and in approximately 80 other countries through partner companies. Jungheinrich employs 18,000 people worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of €3.8 billion in 2018. The Jungheinrich share is listed on the SDAX.