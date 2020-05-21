The gamechanger in crawler cranes; ideal in tight spots

The PALFINGER crawler crane PCC 57.002 maneuvers well in limited space, can shift (or “walk”) on its outriggers and can be operated electrically. It´s perfect for indoor jobs, such as the removal of escalators.

Maneuvering the PALFINGER crawler crane PCC 57.002 through the main entrance of an Austrian furniture store was delicate work. Thanks to its compact dimensions – just 1.9m wide by 2.1m high – and precision steering with the PALcom P7 radio remote control, the crawler crane easily navigated through the 2.2m-high entry area. Once inside, the crane unfolded to its full size – just like a transformer. Its mission: the removal of two escalators.

High Performance in the Tightest of Spots

The PCC 57.002 is ideal for use in very restricted spaces. Its crane unit can be operated and controlled independently of its crawler chassis. The crawler crane can also “shift” on its own outriggers, enabling it to navigate low passageways, and always be optimally balanced and stabilized.

Fewer Constraints

All these features meant that the PCC 57.002 was the perfect choice. Without this crane, the two escalators would have been cut up – a noisy, dusty and time-consuming process that would have restricted opening hours. “Especially in building construction, you are constantly faced with new challenges where you reach your limits and have to develop whole new concepts and solutions to achieve your objectives,” says STRABAG construction technician Michael Eisshofer.

Electric and Emission-free

Once inside the store, the unit was switched from diesel to electric mode and performed immediately. Thanks to the crane outreaches of twelve and seven meters, both escalators, each weighing five metric tons, were effortlessly removed. “We opted for the PALFINGER crawler crane because the building could be accessed only through a very, very narrow doorway, so it was the only solution,” says Eisshofer.