 The HD Group joins United Kingdom Warehousing Association

The Doncaster based HD Group, which specialises in freight forwarding and storage solutions, has become a member of the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA).

The business, which won Doncaster Chamber Business Awards Start up business of the Year just over twelve months ago, has been accepted due to its high operating standards, Amazon Platinum Status, and strategy to expand its warehousing footprint and fulfilment operations considerably.

“UKWA is a superb organisation that provides so much information for its members and which always has its members best interests at heart and being a member shows our commitment to the organisation and logistics sector in general,” said Kerry Dusi, CEO, HD Group. “We are looking forward to maximising our membership and being involved in events, dinners and the annual awards in the weeks and months ahead.”

With over 800 members, UKWA is the leading trade organisation for the logistics industry.

“Being a member of UKWA will support The HD Group in its future plans and acquisitions as the business continues to develop and diversify and shows our commitment to operating to the highest of standards in line with those of UKWA,” said Kerry. “With additional sites in Bristol and Congleton, we offer a wide range of services to facilitate global solutions and play a key part in the UK supply chain.”

Further information about the services that HD Group offer can be found by visiting https://hdforwarding.co.uk/