The Italian Job! Hyundai HX520L takes the leading role at Tuscan marble quarry

Alba Ventura S.r.l., is a leading company that specialises in the marble quarrying sector. The company has recently purchased a new HX520L crawler excavator from Toscomeccanica, which is the Tuscan region’s Hyundai Construction Equipment Dealer. This impressive 52-tonne excavator replaces a model of the same operating weight and is working ‘flat out’ in the Carrara quarry, where high-quality marbles including the White Cattani Marble, are extracted.

The machine’s high power, stability, and maximum efficiency – were just three of the reasons that the Alba Ventura chose to purchase the Hyundai HX520L excavator – which immediately went to work in the Colonnata Carrara marble basin.

“From the first days of operation in our marble quarry, the Hyundai excavator showed what it was made of – a powerful machine, but also sensitive and precise in its movements; a true champion born to dominate the terrain, whatever the type”, said Roberto Vernazza, owner of Alba Ventura.

Powered by a Scania DC13 084A 6-cylinder, 12.7 litre, Stage IV engine, with an output of 316 kW, the HX520L excavator guarantees excellent energy efficiency combined with high-level performance.

To optimise performance in the toughest of operating conditions, HCE has equipped the excavator with cutting-edge technologies which include the Eco Indicator, a system capable of giving immediate feedback on fuel efficiency while the machine is operating.

Also, IPC (Intelligent Power Control), a function that regulates the hydraulic pumps based on the work environment and selects speed mode, balance mode or higher efficiency in order to adapt machine performance. Furthermore, the new variable power control increases performance, whatever the operating environment.

“We are very happy with the HX520L excavator. We needed a new machine to replace an old model of the same capacity in our quarry. We contacted the dealer in Massarosa, Toscomeccanica, who has provided us with excellent service support for many years in both a professional and timely manner. The dealer looked at our needs and recommended a model which would meet our expectations”, added Roberto Vernazza.

The real value of the HX520L excavator lies in its durability and strength. The solid structure of the upper and lower frame can withstand considerable external impact and is able to work with large loads, as well as the performance accessories that have undergone rigorous testing.

Reduced noise, low vibration, and an ergonomic design make the cabin space more comfortable and pleasant for the operator. Other advantages in terms of comfort include a spacious cabin, clear controls, excellent visibility, and high-performance air conditioning. The standard suspension seat, adjustable for height and weight, has a headrest and an armrest, which is also adjustable. There is an emergency engine stop at the base of the seat. With its focus on operator safety and comfort, the HX520L excavator allows quick, safe inspection of the mechanisms at all times, providing its operators with an optimal work environment.

“In addition to being a robust, powerful machine, the Hyundai HX520L excavator offers longer maintenance intervals and greater ease of maintenance, reducing workshop time to a minimum. In addition, the maintenance areas are easy to access and the grease points are centralised. Not to mention that the high-performance oil filter extends the change interval to 500 hours. These are surely the key aspects for our customers, who need to keep machine downtime to an absolute minimum”, said Claudio Bacci, owner of Hyundai dealer, Toscomeccanica.

