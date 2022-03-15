The Pallet LOOP signs The Climate Pledge

Circular economy pallet scheme is signatory of Amazon’s and Global Optimism’s sustainability initiative

The Pallet LOOP is proud to announce that it has signed The Climate Pledge, a global initiative calling on businesses and organisations worldwide to take urgent, collective action to protect our planet for future generations.

Signatories of The Climate Pledge commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with Global Optimism in 2019 and became the first company to sign the pledge. Since then, more than 300 companies have signed up worldwide.

The Climate Pledge is perfectly aligned with the ethos of The Pallet LOOP, which is on a mission to change the way building materials are distributed throughout the construction industry. Via its novel circular economy pallet recovery scheme, and its distinctive green pallets – which can be used again and again – The Pallet LOOP aims to eliminate avoidable pallet waste in the construction supply chain.

Signatories of The Climate Pledge commit to three areas of action:

• Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

• Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies

• Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions.

Phil Dent, CEO of The Pallet LOOP, said: “The Pallet LOOP is part of a new wave of eco innovation that’s ‘creating’ sustainability and driving forward new ways of working that have less of an impact on the planet. Applying reverse logistics, we’re changing the way the UK construction industry uses pallets – repositioning them as a valuable resource that can be re-integrated into the construction industry supply chain. Our green pallets are set to have a sizeable effect on the carbon footprint of UK construction – helping to shift the sector towards its net zero ambitions.”

“We’ve already put together an impact assessment showing what we anticipate widespread adoption of The Pallet LOOP will achieve in terms of carbon emissions and timber savings. Signing up to The Climate Pledge reinforces our commitment to understanding, measuring and reporting on our impact – long-term – and to offsetting any surplus carbon we generate in the transportation of our pallets as we help to build a better future.”

The Pallet LOOP has calculated that adoption of its circular economy pallet scheme across the UK construction sector will greatly reduce the burden that pallet production currently places on the environment and our forests – achieving approximately 40% less CO2 emissions and an estimated up to 75% reduction in timber usage.

The Pallet LOOP is a member of the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), the Construction Products Association, the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), and the National Federation of Roofing Contractors. The Pallet LOOP also has Construct Zero Business Champion status.

More about The Pallet LOOP:

The Pallet LOOP is a transformational, circular economy, pallet reuse scheme that is on a mission to eliminate avoidable pallet waste in the UK construction sector. Founded by some of the biggest names in the UK pallet industry, The Pallet LOOP provides construction companies with a greener, safer, leaner way of transporting building materials. Shifting the sector away from the current pallet practice of ‘deliver, distribute and discard’ to the principles of ‘recover, repair, reuse’, The Pallet LOOP incentivises pallet returns via a cost-effective, easy-to-administer, deposit-based system. Offering a 72-hour turnaround on the collection of its distinctive green LOOP pallets, via a network of more than 40 collection hubs nationwide, The Pallet LOOP is committed to helping the UK construction industry cut its consumption of timber, improve its sustainability credentials, and increase its contribution to the nation’s zero waste and zero carbon ambitions. For more information go to: www.thepalletloop.com or follow the team on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thepalletloop