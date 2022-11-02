The Plantworx construction trade show gains traction as more exhibitors book for the 2023 event!

The 5th biennial construction machinery exhibition will be held on 13-15 June 2023, at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough.

Technology is changing the face of the Construction landscape – the last four years have seen rapid growth in digital collaboration, electrification, connectivity, safety, telematics, real time-data, wearables, virtual and augmented reality – these coupled with the journey to automation, sustainability and the road to carbon zero, make the construction site of today and of the future a very different place.

Plantworx 2023 will be the show where emerging and disruptive technologies will feature alongside construction equipment, innovation, technology products and services. The show remains the UK’s biennial showcase for the construction sector – and will lead visitors into the future of construction.

Spanning more than 150,000m2 of exhibition space, Plantworx will give visitors an opportunity to see some of the latest plant and machinery operating in ‘real’ construction site conditions, alongside compact/mid-range equipment, tools and services. Already over 145 companies have secured their stand space and 85% of the digging demonstration areas have been sold.

Many of the key machinery OEMs have already confirmed their presence at the show, these include, Hidromek, Takeuchi, Sany, Liugong, Mecalac, John Deere, Avant, Kubota, Doosan and Bobcat and BOMAG. Also expect to see attachment specialists Auger Torque and BPH Attachments, leading tiltrotator companies including Engcon, and Steelwrist.

Handling and lifting specialist Manitou and Merlo have also confirmed alongside, remote control demolition experts, Brokk, which will be at the event showing the company’s latest demolition robots.

The digital revolution is truly upon us and what started as a trickle has now become a flood of technology and connectivity companies coming to market. Plantworx has already attracted a number of these businesses to exhibit in 2023 – these include, telematics specialists MachineMax, ABAX Telematics and Plant Tracking, and connectivity solutions company, Onwave.

Plantworx will also be showing ‘the future of the connected site’, which will feature the latest in site ‘technology’ – more details of this brand new initiative to follow in the next issue of Construction Worx.

Machine control and machine guidance will also be a big part of the show, these systems are now ‘the norm’ on the majority of site machinery whether factory or retrofitted – iDig 2D & 3D by Nasco Digtec will be demonstrating the very latest in dig technology.

Xwatch Safety Solutions, who is a leading provider of safety solutions for construction machinery is a brand new exhibitor and is currently a market leader in the design and supply of height & slew control for excavators, rated capacity indicators. James Fisher Prolec, also a leader in its field of site safety systems will be exhibiting its latest technology, as will award-winning Spillard Safety Systems, who alongside showing sophisticated camera systems, will be demonstrating safety systems designed for the future of connected vehicle technology.

A full exhibitor list can be found on the Plantworx website www.plantworx.co.uk

More space and opportunities for startup companies

At Plantworx 2023 the availability of inside exhibition space has increased by up to 20%. This will also accommodate many of the new technology companies that have joined the sector since Plantworx 2019. A special offer has been designed to attract ‘startup’ companies and emerging innovators with the Plantworx “Big Ideas” showcase concept.

CEE (Construction Equipment Events) Director Rob Oliver said, “We are looking for ‘startup’ companies with products, technologies or services new to the construction industry – which can make a Big IMPACT on the sector – which can improve efficiency, sustainability, safety or security. We are encouraging companies who think they fit the criteria to get in touch to discuss the discounted package.”

The 2023 event is predicted to attract over 400 exhibitors from the world’s leading machine manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. Over the three-day event, visitors (a predicted 15000+) can expect to see the very latest in technological advancements and innovations which will impact the future of construction.

Plantworx – the Venue

The CEA took the decision to host Plantworx once again at the East of England venue, following positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors who attended the 2019 event, which was deemed a resounding success.

The permanent exhibition facilities offered by the East of England Arena provided the perfect platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, equipment and services – introducing the latest plant and technology to the UK construction industry.

Visitors also applauded the Plantworx show’s new home, praising the ‘all weather’ venue as a ‘definite winner’, with its permanent walkways, good communication signals and wifi facilities – which allowed visitors to ‘do business – while doing business’!

The show, which will be the ‘largest working’ event in 2023, is planning a comprehensive demonstration programme where exhibitors can put their machines through their paces in ‘real-site’ conditions.

Sales for stand space at the 2023 Plantworx Event are going great guns – there’s still time to book your space – please contact Angela Spink, Plantworx Sales Manager angela.spink@plantworx.co.uk for further details. Visit www.plantworx.co.uk for more information about the event.