The Plantworx team are collaborating with The Supply Chain Sustainability School

The CEA, hosts of the Plantworx construction exhibition, has joined forces with The Supply Chain Sustainability School to deliver a future technology event – Futureworx. The new event is taking place on the 30th and 31st of March 2022 at the East of England Arena, in Peterborough, and will showcase the latest in technology and cutting-edge innovations to make the workplace safer, smarter and more sustainable, as we head down the road to net-zero.

The event will focus on people plant interface management, telematics, the connected site, GPS systems, safety systems and advances in autonomous and electric and hydrogen machinery. The show aims to highlight sustainability, productivity and advances in future fuels such as hydrogen, electric and HVO.

This new technology showcase was first mooted by engaging with Plantworx stakeholders asking ‘what they wanted to see at an exhibition’ and indeed if they were ‘ready to attend live events following the COVID pandemic’. The results from the survey were quite clear with the majority of respondents saying they were very keen to get ‘live, interactive and in person’ events back on track.

The Plantworx team followed this survey, conducted by Gobby Surveys, up with a Twitter poll and autonomous vehicles, machine technology and alternative fuels were at the top of the poll.

Futureworx will bring together industry professionals keen to find out what is in the pipeline of ideas and technology which will shape tomorrow’s construction equipment experience. The two-day event will also include conference sessions, live product demonstrations and technical talks.

On the first evening of the event, Futureworx will host the Plantworx Awards evening in partnership with the Supply Chain Sustainability School.

The event will see a welcome return of networking, innovation, and collaboration – the future is now!

James Cadman, Head of Consultancy and Carbon at Action Sustainability explains the work of the Supply Chain School, “The School’s role is supporting businesses across the built environment sector in becoming more sustainable – environmentally, socially, and economically. Through our collaborative engagement work, and the knowledge we provide, more organisations are switching their business models to ones that are more forward-looking, with sustainability principles woven through everything they do.

James continued “Our partnership with the CEA and Futureworx will provide the SCSS, along with our partners and members, the perfect platform to engage with the sector to help promote and develop the skills and competence within the supply chain on key sustainability issues, and develop carbon reduction techniques, so they feel confident that they can engage with their clients on those topics. This benefits everyone: client, contractor, and the wider community. We are very much looking forward to the event.”

Rob Oliver, CEE (Construction Equipment Events) Director, hosts of Futureworx commented, “This is an exciting development for both the CEA and Plantworx. Virtual presentations of technological innovations have their place, but educating and exciting industry professionals on what the future holds is best-done face-to-face with practical demonstrations. We see this as a service to both CEA members and the wider construction community. It’s all part of our Plantworx mission”.

To find out more about this event and if you have an innovative technology you would like to showcase please email thefuture@plantworx.co.uk

www.plantworx.co.uk