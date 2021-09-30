The Port of Leith welcomes onshore wind turbines to bespoke renewables facility

The Port of Leith welcomed the arrival of eight onshore wind turbines as part of the 16 MW Howpark Wind Farm to be located in the Scottish Borders.

In collaboration with heavy lift specialists Collett Transport, the turbines arrived aboard the 108 metre EEMS Dublin cargo ship into the Edinburgh port from Esbjerg in Denmark.

Using the port’s multi crane lifting equipment and experienced quayside team, the 64 turbine parts including blades and tower sections were taken off the vessel and transported by Collett’s specialist vehicles to the port’s onsite, bespoke renewables storage yard.

Kenny Williamson, Deputy Port Manager at The Port of Leith said: “It is great to see the Port of Leith busy with onshore renewables. Projects like these demonstrate our flexibility and capability to handle renewables project work. Working with the team at Collett, this ensures that we are able to move the large parts safety from the quayside to our new renewables lay down area. It is an exciting time for the port as we focus our attention on creating our Renewables Hub* for offshore projects too.”

Commenting on the project, Jack Collett, Renewables Director from Collett Transport said: “As abnormal load specialists, there are a many influences and considerations to take into account when deciding the best partnerships to support the handling and transportation of heavy cargo. The Port of Leith has a proven capability in handling similar projects to Howpark and deliver an excellent service. By operating out of Leith, it provides us with excellent port facilities and an ideal transport link from the port to the A1 motorway network. Our friends at the port have been most welcoming and we look forward to working together more closely in the future.”

*The Port of Leith announced in May 2021 ambitious proposals for the creation of Scotland’s largest and best located renewable energy hub on a 175 acre site at the Port of Leith – supporting Scotland’s economic recovery and energy transition plans and the achievement of Scotland’s net zero carbon emissions targets. The £40m private investment will see the creation of a bespoke, riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels.

www.forthports.co.uk @forthports