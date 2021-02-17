The Yanmar ViO50-6B: power and durability for urban worksites

Reliable, robust and compact, the 4,855kg Yanmar ViO50-6B zero tail swing mini excavator combines stylish Japanese design with pioneering technologies and proven components to deliver a truly best-in-class operator experience.

Powered by a Stage V-compliant Yanmar 4TNV88C-PBV engine with cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and upgraded powerline, operators benefit from 28.3kW gross power (@2,200rpm) and 144Nm torque. With a bucket digging force of 36.5kN and traction force of 42.7kN, the ViO50-6B delivers impressive performance even in the tightest spaces, while Eco Mode and auto deceleration come as standard – highlighting the ViO50’s environmental and fuel saving credentials.

The model is fitted with Yanmar’s innovative VIPPS hydraulic system, which features an aggregated power regulator, fitted with two variable flow piston pumps and a multiple combination directional control valve. This increases work speed and allows both smooth and simultaneous operation – even when on the move.

Thanks to a robust X-shaped box section undercarriage, the ViO50-6B guarantees excellent torsional stiffness. Optimised mass distribution ensures impressive stability, while upgraded components improve durability and increase service intervals.

Designed with ergonomic operation, 360° visibility and maximum safety in mind, the cabin is spacious, comfortable and optimised to reduce noise levels. Alongside a fully-adjustable air suspension seat, control levers are ideally located for precision control. A 3.3 inch digital interface is integrated into the right console, which provides real-time machine data including fuel consumption, coolant temperature and service intervals.

To ensure simple servicing, the ViO50-6B features an easy-open engine bonnet, with the right side cover mounted on a single hinge to give easy access to major components. A new boom design, with best-in-class all round cylinder protection, further reduces maintenance requirements and dramatically reduces total cost of ownership.

For more information about the ViO50-6B, or to find your nearest dealer, visit https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/.