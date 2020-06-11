Thorworld Industries – supplying solutions, supporting the frontline

Working to support the country’s essential services in this unprecedented time, loading bay solution specialist Thorworld Industries has devised safe practice methods to continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the company to both assist and champion the nation’s collective combative efforts.

By adopting a ‘complete compliance’ operational approach regarding social distancing and safe working systems at its Derbyshire factory, the manufacturer has been able to continue supplying emergency loading apparatus to hospital environments where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Although factory operations may have been functioning at a reduced capacity, the Thorworld team has successfully fulfilled key and essential loading equipment orders, including apparatus required within extremely short lead times.

Equipment, including standard Ground Level Container Ramps, has been distributed – ideal for allowing access into standard shipping containers via forklift trucks. Bespoke variations of the ramps have also been supplied to support fridge containers with higher internal floors and drainage channels.

Working compliantly, the Thorworld team has in many cases, been able to fulfil ‘next day’ order placement, helping to support frontline operations and offer solutions to distribution and delivery enterprises.

“We’ve been pleased to position ourselves as a supplier capable of providing urgent loading equipment to further facilitate those fighting the virus, and ensure vital deliveries can still be made,” said Ian Langan, Thorworld’s Technical & Engineering Director.

“As we strive to keep the country moving with effective solutions that can be put to use at speed, we’re simultaneously putting all achievable measures in place to keep our staff, customers and communities safe and protected.

“We’re grateful to our partners for their patience and are extremely proud of our teams working onsite and remotely. It’s an extremely challenging time, however we’re working together to ensure the supply of what’s needed right now, whilst we help to reduce extended lead times and prepare to safely increase production levels in coming weeks.”

Ian confirms that non-urgent orders are being received and progressed and that new or existing customers can contact the administrative division of the company ‘at home’ by emailing info@thorworld.co.uk.