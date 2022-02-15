Thorworld installs modular dock at Genesys International

Loading and unloading specialists, Thorworld Industries, has supported a leading chemicals specialist with the installation of a new modular dock, to support employees and business operations at its Cheshire site.

Genesys International needed support to help improve loading and unloading times of 20ft and 40ft containers, as well as manage loading box trailers more efficiently. In addition, the modular dock was needed to ensure Genesys’ employees were able to do their job safely and efficiently.

Having searched online for support, Genesys found DARMAX and contacted them to discuss their project requirements. DARMAX is a trusted sales agent of Thorworld Industries and Director James Corfield scoped out the project and worked with Thorworld to design the modular dock, prior to its production.

The solution provided to Genesys included bespoke stairs to ensure the safest and quickest route to the dock from the building. They also integrated the existing container ramp on site, so that the costs to Genesys and environment impacts were kept to a minimum.

James Corfield commented: “In line with our environmental philosophy, the option to re-use the existing ramp rather than replace it was well received by Genesys.”

Since the modular loading dock was installed, loading and unloading times have improved, resulting in the Genesys team working smarter and boosting output. In addition, employees have remained safe whilst operating a new piece of business-critical equipment.

Nick Davenport, Senior Production Manager at Genesys, commented:

“We are incredibly happy with our new modular loading dock, which has already made a big difference to our business, whilst aligning with our core values surrounding team member safety.”

“I was very impressed with the service from both Thorworld Industries and DARMAX and would recommend their services to anyone. The whole process, from conception to completion, was flawless.

James Corfield, Director at DARMAX, commented:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Thorworld Industries again and deliver another solution to a customer who is an expert in their field. The DARMAX team is delighted with the positive feedback received from Genesys and we wish them well with their new product.”

Ian Langan, Technical and Engineering Director at Thorworld Industries, said:

“We are thrilled to hear how much of an impact our modular loading dock has had at Genesys and, once again, it was great to work with DARMAX on another successful project.”

For more information about Thorworld Industries loading and unloading solutions, including yard ramps and docks visit: https://www.thorworld.co.uk/.