Tidalis Secures Major Port Management Information System Project with Forth Ports, the UK’s Third Largest Port Operator

Tidalis, a leading provider of advanced maritime traffic management solutions, has announced it has been chosen by Forth Ports, the UK’s third largest port operator, to implement a comprehensive Port Management Information System (PMIS). This significant project reinforces Tidalis’ growing presence and expertise in the UK market, delivering its all-encompassing PMIS solution to streamline operations and enhance efficiency at Forth Ports’ busy terminals across the UK.

Forth Ports, sought a modern and robust replacement of their current PMIS (Port Management Information System) capable of adapting and scaling to meet their evolving needs across a diverse portfolio of ports. Tidalis’ PMIS emerged as the clear frontrunner, impressing Forth Ports with its comprehensive functionality encompassing vessel call management, pilot management, tug management, billing, and reporting – all seamlessly integrated within a single system.

The extensive scalability and flexibility of the system will support Forth Ports to handle their ambitious growth plans. As part of the contract, Forth Ports will benefit from decades of experience and successful implementations across global and UK ports as well as Tidalis’ unwavering commitment to innovation, ensuring their PMIS continuously evolves with cutting-edge features and seamless integration capabilities.

In short, Tidalis’ PMIS offered a comprehensive, adaptable, and future-proof solution that perfectly aligned with Forth Ports’ vision for optimised operations and efficient growth, strengthening their UK maritime operations.

“It is great to partner with Tidalis to implement their advanced PMIS at our ports across the UK,” said Alan McPherson, Chief Harbour Master at Forth Ports. “Their solution offers the comprehensive functionality, scalability and expertise we need to optimize our operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service. This project marks a significant step forward in our digitalisation journey and strengthens our position as one of the leading port operators in the UK.”

“Being chosen by Forth Ports, a recognised leader in the UK maritime industry, is a testament to the strength and value proposition of our PMIS solution,” said Ivo-Paul Tummers, CEO at Tidalis. “We are confident that our collaboration with Forth Ports will be a resounding success, delivering tangible benefits for their operations and stakeholders.”

