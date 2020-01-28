Tigerbags enjoying significant growth, with the support of Moody Logistics

Family-run firm Tigerbags has grown into a multi-million-pound North East success story and is currently on target to increase its turnover by 35%, with the support of Moody Logistics and Storage.

The company distributes and resells laptop bags, backpacks and luggage from its office situated in the heart of Moody’s logistics hub in Cramlington, Northumberland.

Tigerbags, part of The Defining Way company, relocated from Oxfordshire four years ago to take advantage of the storage, office and warehousing facilities.

Offering many international brands, including Eastpak, Wenger/Swissgear, Moleskine and Port Designs, it trades via its website or sells directly to both businesses and consumers across the UK and EU.

It regularly receives inbound shipments of more than 20 pallets of luggage direct from the manufacturers which are quickly broken down, processed and sent out to customers with the assistance of the Moody Logistics’ unloading and loading facility.

Owners and founders Tim and Monica Woods established the company in 2003 after many years working at a senior level in the corporate world. Starting out as a marketing consultancy, clients have included such prestigious blue-chip companies as Sony, Vodafone and the BBC. It currently handles the UK warehousing and distribution for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In 2015 after their rented warehouse facility in Oxfordshire closed, the couple decided to head North as their search for alternative premises widened.

Tim Woods said: “Our eldest son worked for the business and was living in Newcastle, so we began looking for suitable premises in this area and quickly found Moody Logistics and Storage.

“Since establishing the business in Cramlington, the company has gone from strength to strength. We are now a multi-million-pound business and last year we had our best year ever, and this financial year we are on course to grow again by more than 35%.

“It provides the business with everything it needs, sufficient warehousing space, an office and efficient load and unload facilities. Moody’s is also a family-run firm and, as such, understands our specific needs.

Moody Logistics has a further two office units available for rent, offering an ideal home space for businesses requiring storage and transport.

Caroline Moody, business development director, said: “We are delighted that Tigerbags has been able to successfully grow due to the combination of office and storage space, supported by proper warehousing facilities.

“Our units are ideal for people looking to get started in business and have stock which needs to be distributed, but also for those existing business looking to expand without being impeded by high rents and rates.”