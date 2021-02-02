Tim Smith promoted to Finance Director at Rygor Commercials

Rygor Commercials has kick-started 2021 in a positive way, with not one, but two promotions from within its 550 strong team, into director roles.

Tim Smith newly promoted finance director at the Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Dealer Group, joins Sean Joyce (service director) as the latest member of the company’s Director team.

Tim has been with the Rygor business since 2012 when he joined as an assistant management accountant. He was promoted to financial controller in April 2017, coinciding with him qualifying as a Chartered Accountant. During this time, he has been at the forefront of refining and enhancing the company’s financial processes which affect all areas of the business.

Graham Drake, Rygor owner director, said: “It is a real pleasure to work with Tim, he is an absolute star – great at his job, very hard working and works well with his team, all with such a positive approach. Those who work with Tim will know how well he combines his technical knowledge, with his down to earth approach, making him an excellent colleague and exceptional leader in the business. We have all had a challenging time during the last 12 months and Tim has made a real difference to the business, taking on additional responsibilities. I am so pleased that he is now able to begin this next challenge, and I look forward to continuing to support Tim in his role as he takes on more of the finance director responsibilities over the coming weeks and months.”

Tim Smith, said: “You will hear a lot at Rygor, that our team has a real passion for this business, a real drive to see it succeed and to deliver the highest levels of service to our customers. For me, it is no different. I am proud of how far I have come within the company and am incredibly excited for this next chapter, as I truly believe that Rygor is a fantastic business to work for and with.”

Tim Smith’s promotion follows an award-winning end to 2020 for the Mercedes-Benz Dealer Group, having won Van Dealer of the Year at the WhatVan? Awards, as well as two of Rygor’s team members being awarded prestigious accolades from Mercedes-Benz Vans UK at its virtual Van Stars Awards in December 2020.

Commenting on the two new director positions at the business, Tim Stacey, Rygor managing director, said: “We are delighted that once again this year we are able to promote from within, an exceptional team member who has shown such dedication to the business. This promotion is an exciting one for the Rygor company, but also allows Tim to continue to progress both personally and professionally. Last year was unprecedented, but together the Rygor team came through it, into a new year with new possibilities, which is why now felt like a good time to welcome Sean and Tim into director roles. Both these team members have been exceptional and supportive to the business throughout their careers and we know that they will continue to lead and inspire as directors.”

