Time to recognise and reward the heroes in your logistics operation

Entries are now open for the Talent in Logistics Awards 2020, uniquely dedicated to recognising and rewarding the stand-out individuals, teams and organisations within our country’s vital logistics sector.

The awards, which are free to enter, highlight those who have been successful in attracting, developing and engaging talent within logistics, as well as driving the industry forward. This has proven to be particularly essential for the logistics sector during the coronavirus pandemic where the supply chain is under greater pressure than ever.

“The magic of our sector is in the people and that is truer now than ever, where they are working tirelessly to keep our shops, hospitals and fuel stations stocked,” says Ruth. “It has never been more important to recognise and celebrate the unsung heroes on the front line of the supply chain, such as drivers and warehouse operatives.”

“These are challenging times, but there are brilliant people and initiatives in logistics that are helping to keep the country moving, and are ensuring that our sector thrives,” says Ruth. “Our awards are uniquely focused on people, ensuring that they get the recognition that they deserve.”

Award entry forms are available to download online until Thursday 25th June when entries will close. A shortlist will be announced shortly thereafter and winners will be announced on Thursday 1st October 2020 at an event the Concorde Centre in Manchester.

Award entries will consist of a submission of up to 1000 words, along with the option to attach three supporting documents. Download entry forms at: www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/awards/categories/

The awards judging panel will be made up of experts, sector leaders and influencers from a variety of backgrounds including learning and development, human resources and industry leading publications.

Award categories for 2020 include ‘Innovation in Recruitment’ which will focus on recognising new and innovative ways of recruiting talent at all levels, along with ‘Collaboration in People Development’ which will reward collaborations that have nurtured and developed talent.

The ‘Innovative Training Programme’ award will recognise a company which has a well-constructed training programme that inspires people to develop and grow, whilst ‘Training Provider of the Year’ will focus on those who can demonstrate outstanding achievements in delivery for vocational education and training.

The prestigious ‘Training Team of the Year’ award will look for a company that can demonstrate outstanding achievements and accomplishments in their field of expertise.

The ‘Health, Safety & Wellbeing Initiative’ award will recognise an organisation that makes each employee feel cared for and valued.

‘Best Place to Work’ will be awarded to a company that ensures its workforce (whether it’s 5 or 50,000 people) is at the heart of everything they do, whilst the ‘Industry Ambassador of the Year’ award will go to someone who really shines out as a star – someone who goes above and beyond everyday requirements.

Celebrating those who encourage the next level of talent, whether they manage a team of 100 or simply go out of their way to inspire, is the ‘Inspirational Leader of the Year’ award.

The ‘Excellence in Coaching and Mentoring’ title will be given to an individual who can shows a willingness to share knowledge, skill and expertise with their team in order to provide long-term benefits.

The prestigious ‘Instructor of the Year’ award will be presented to an individual who is dedicated and motivated to nurturing professionals, whilst the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award, which was introduced in 2019, recognises those who are on their way up in the world of logistics, hardworking, enthusiastic and eager to succeed.

“There’s an award for everyone, from HR, learning and development to training and operational professionals,” says Ruth. “Entering is a great way to focus on the positive during this challenging time.”

“We’re also spreading positivity and celebrating the amazing people in the sector through our current #ilovelogistics social media campaign”, Ruth says. “We’ll be on the look out for pictures and stories about why you’re proud to work on the front line of logistics or why you’re grateful to our country’s amazing logistics key workers, so be sure to get involved online.”

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Talent in Logistics Awards event. Buy online at: www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/awards/attend.

For more information on entering the awards or attending the Awards evening, call the team on 01952 520216 or email talentinlogistics@captib.co.uk .