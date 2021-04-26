TKL Group expand team with trio of drivers and skiploaders

A growing waste, recycling and skip hire business in Yorkshire has expanded its team of drivers after investing into three brand-new Hiab MULTILIFT skiploaders.

TKL Skip Hire has recruited three drivers to operate a trio of MULTILIFT Futura FTR12 skiploaders installed onto a Scania chassis P250.

The family-run business which operates across South and West Yorkshire and Derbyshire will increase its collections by up to 30% as a result of the new skiploaders.

Martin Lindskey, managing director said: “We’re in a really positive position to be investing in the business and increasing our capacity to meet growing demand. These state-of-the-art skiploaders are operated using remote control which is safer for the driver and makes it easier to drop and collect skips within tight spaces.

“We have several contracts with local authorities and house builders so it’s important that we have the right equipment and team in place to respond to the needs of our customers. This is the second time we have chosen to use Hiab equipment because of its quality and reliability.

“Waste and recycling management and construction are sectors which aren’t showing any signs of slowing and I’m confident that with a bigger team in place and these additional vehicles, we will continue to

Dek Butler, MULTILIFT specialist at Hiab said: “Our equipment is designed to help businesses improve their performance, while keeping people safe. The remote-controlled MULTILIFT Futura skiploaders offer better visibility for the operator to move anywhere around the vehicle when moving the equipment, providing incredible control to keep operators and surrounding workers safe.

“Now more than half of TKL’s fleet is made up of Hiabs, after the business invested in seven hookloaders and skiploaders three years ago, this additional order is testament to the level of service we offer to our customers. The skiploaders will prove invaluable for TKL Skip Hire as the business builds its capacity to meet demand within the industry.”

For more information about the Hiab MULTILIFT Futura skiploader visit: https://www.hiab.com/en-gb/products/hooklifts-skiploaders