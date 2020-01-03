Tool specialist City Hire upgrades entire fleet with Asset Alliance Group

Asset Alliance Group has delivered 15 new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3.5 tonne light commercial vehicles with dropside bodies and tail-lifts to City Hire on a full-service contract hire basis, after impressing the team with its personal and transparent service.

The vehicles, which will operate in and around London from the company’s Southall headquarters, will be used to supply tools to the construction industry.

City Hire’s Transport Manager, Chris Sweeting, said he was impressed by Asset Alliance Group’s honest approach to business.

He says: “We’ve had experience with leasing companies in the past that provide the vehicles and then there are extra hidden costs and very little aftercare. The team at Asset Alliance Group have been the complete opposite. They made the whole process simple and transparent, everything was explained in full and that has given us complete peace of mind.”

He adds: “The pricing is competitive, and the customer service has been excellent throughout. The team understood our exact needs from the start and the support and guidance they have provided has been invaluable.”

City Hire’s new fleet has been supplied under Asset Alliance Group’s comprehensive full-service contract hire offer, which includes all safety inspections, maintenance, servicing and repairs, plus tyre cover and full roadside assistance.

The tool rental business, established in 1989, supplies thousands of sites across London with its same day delivery service, and its fleet is accredited under the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) Silver standard. This gives City Hire’s customers the confidence that it is achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency and environmental protection, including managing its work-related road risk.