Top 30 UK Logistics Service Providers revealed by CILT

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has revealed its Top 30 UK Logistics Service Providers for 2021.

Topping this year’s list is innovative parcel delivery company, DPD Group (DPD). Elaine Kerr, CEO at DPD said the recognition meant an awful lot, particularly after the 16 months we have all been through.

“The whole sector has been in the spotlight, and at times the pressure and the demands on the delivery sector specifically were intense. I think the whole logistics sector should be incredibly proud of what it has achieved,” she said.

DHL, XPO, Great Bear and UPS took the Top 5 spots this year. Commenting on the accolade, José Fernando Nava, CEO UK & IRELAND, DHL Supply Chain said: “We are very proud to be recognised for our contributions to the profession. It’s a testament to our people and the agility they have shown through the ongoing turbulence. I’m especially proud of the fact that we’ve continued to deliver against many of our long-term and ambitious plans in digitalisation and sustainability while simultaneously responding to our customers’ changing needs and helping them to emerge from the pandemic.”

According to Gavin Williams, Managing Director, UK and Ireland of GXO and XPO it’s always humbling to be named one of the CILT Top 30. “It’s definitely a recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication to support our customers throughout a challenging year. I’d like to use this opportunity to thank our colleagues for their commitment and our customers for their trust,” he said.

Launched in 2018, CILT’s inaugural Top 30 list recognises organisations who exemplify excellence through assessing a range of key criteria across financials, performance, professional accreditation, gender pay gap and human resources. The full results are revealed in the August edition of the Institute’s monthly membership magazine, Focus and can be found here.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer at CILT (UK) said: “The last year has been a year like no other for the logistics sector, and many businesses stepped up in a big way. The organisations recognised in this list played a critical role in keeping the economy going throughout one of the most challenging years on record. “Now in its fourth year, CILT’s Top 30 UK Logistics Providers list has become a staple in the Institute’s calendar and a key role in the suite of materials that recognise industry achievements and best promote the vital role of our sectors. I’m also delighted to report that more than 35% of the companies listed this year are Corporate Members of the Institute.”

