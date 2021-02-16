Topolytics wins Innovation Award at the National Recycling Awards

Topolytics, the leading waste analytics business, has been praised for modernising global waste management, by enabling producers to understand how much waste they generate by type, what happens to the waste, and its associated carbon impact.

Topolytics’ Wastemap software, a waste data analytics platform which uses machine learning to make the world’s waste more visible and verifiable, has just been given an Innovation Award at the MRW National Recycling Awards 2021.

Wastemap is used by producers, processors, investors, and regulators to generate better environmental and commercials outcomes. Topolytics has been working with DEFRA (the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs) to use WasteMap to create a digital waste regulation system for the UK, analysing the hundreds of million of regulated waste movements in and out of the country each year.

Dr Michael Groves, CEO at Topolytics, comments: “The waste system is complex, the waste industry is global and the value of waste is significant. We make this system more visible, build trust in the data so that globally we can capture the value in this material. WasteMap is the means through which we can filter, process and analyse significant amounts of data on detailed waste movements – this helps waste producers, recyclers, investors and others across the waste value chain to identify operational, cost and resource efficiencies and build robust business models for now and the future.”

“We are delighted to be recognised with a prestigious National Recycling Award. There are huge technological advancements being made in waste management, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this, helping forward-thinking businesses map out their future strategies on waste and materials.”

The MRW National Recycling Awards bring together recycling and waste management professionals to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and waste management.

Corin Williams, MRW editor, said: “The standard of entries this year was very impressive indeed and the winners had to see off a lot of stiff competition. I am once again amazed at the strength and depth in the sector. This has a challenging year for us all and the commitment from the thousands of employees represented at the NRAs has been inspirational. They are keeping the country going and are lighting the way to a more resource-efficient future.”

The award comes on the back of a $100,000 prize won in the Google Cloud and SAP Circular Economy 2030 Contest in 2019. Topolytics has also been recognised by the Ellen MacAuthur Foundation as a global circular economy innovator and by the Cleantech Group as one of the leading ‘smart waste’ companies. In addition, the firm is working with SAP on the COP26 Waste Insights Project which will showcase the power of innovative technologies in unlocking value from over nine billion tonnes of waste produced globally.

For more information visit: www.topolytics.com